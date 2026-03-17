⚖️ A New Jersey bill aimed at immigration enforcement is drawing attention for its acronym spelling “F**K ICE”

🗣️ A Republican lawmaker filed an ethics complaint, calling the name vulgar.

🔥 The bill’s sponsor fired back, accusing critics of ignoring serious concerns about ICE practices.

TRENTON — We get the hint.

One of the newest measures proposed to counter federal immigration raids in New Jersey is sparking backlash over its name.

The "Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act" was introduced last month by Assemblywoman Katie Brennan, D-Hudson, and referred to a committee.

The proposed law's long name can be abbreviated to “F*CK ICE.”

Now a lawmaker across the aisle is calling for an investigation.

Part of broader push targeting ICE policies in NJ

As written, the proposal would allow any person to sue for violations of the U.S. Constitution related to immigration enforcement. The bill's other sponsors are fellow Assemblyman Ravi Bhalla, D-Hudson, and state Sen. Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson.

Brennan and Balla previously sponsored three other bills that would tax private detention profiteers, protect law enforcement access to local crime scenes involving ICE, and disqualify ICE agents from state public employment.

Republican files ethics complaint over bill acronym

In response, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, filed an ethics complaint, saying he objects to the name.

“The evident intent of the title is not to inform the public of the bill’s substance, but to employ the legislative process and official bill nomenclature to broadcast vulgar messaging,” Bergen said in his complaint, New Jersey Globe reported.

Sponsor fires back as culture clash heats up in Trenton

Brennan shot back: “Please be serious.”

“This is the same assemblyman who called one of his colleagues a swear word on the Assembly floor," Brennan said about Bergen. "He clearly doesn’t have an issue with profanity. He has an issue with ICE being held accountable for kidnapping and murdering people."

“I'm going to keep fighting for my constituents, and the Assemblyman can keep doing whatever this is,” the first-term lawmaker from Jersey City added.

In 2021, Bergen called fellow Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, a Democrat, an "a**hole" during an exchange on the Assembly floor.

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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