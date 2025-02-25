Woman named ‘Soon Bang’ charged with running NJ sex parlor
🚨 Owner of Morris County massage parlor charged
🚨 Investigators said they found a stash of cash
🚨 Sex trafficking is pervasive throughout New Jersey
DENVILLE — A New Jersey woman is charged with running a prostitution ring out of her massage parlor in Morris County.
Soon Bang, 63, is charged with second-degree money laundering, third-degree promoting prostitution, and engaging in prostitution.
Bang, also known as Cindy, offered special illicit services at Oasis Spa on Route 10 West, authorities said.
Police swarmed the massage parlor in Deville last Thursday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.
They found a "large" stash of cash that investigators believe was made through prostitution.
Yushun Li, 67, of Flushing, New York, was also charged with engaging in prostitution.
Sex trafficking in New Jersey
In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Flushing was the “epicenter of trafficking for the entire country."
Last October, the State of New Jersey Commission of Investigation released a report on human trafficking in the Garden State.
MORE: 8 NJ massage parlors busted for prostitution ring, feds say
It found that women were transported, sometimes weekly, from Flushing to massage parlors throughout New Jersey.
The report said out of all actively licensed massage therapists in New Jersey, more had their addresses listed in Flushing than in any other place.
