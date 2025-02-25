Woman named ‘Soon Bang’ charged with running NJ sex parlor

🚨 Owner of Morris County massage parlor charged

🚨 Investigators said they found a stash of cash

🚨 Sex trafficking is pervasive throughout New Jersey

DENVILLE — A New Jersey woman is charged with running a prostitution ring out of her massage parlor in Morris County.

Soon Bang, 63, is charged with second-degree money laundering, third-degree promoting prostitution, and engaging in prostitution.

Bang, also known as Cindy, offered special illicit services at Oasis Spa on Route 10 West, authorities said.

(Oasis Spa via Yelp) (Oasis Spa via Yelp) loading...

Police swarmed the massage parlor in Deville last Thursday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

They found a "large" stash of cash that investigators believe was made through prostitution.

Yushun Li, 67, of Flushing, New York, was also charged with engaging in prostitution.

(Oasis Spa via Yelp) (Oasis Spa via Yelp) loading...

Sex trafficking in New Jersey

In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Flushing was the “epicenter of trafficking for the entire country."

Last October, the State of New Jersey Commission of Investigation released a report on human trafficking in the Garden State.

MORE: 8 NJ massage parlors busted for prostitution ring, feds say

(Oasis Spa via Yelp) (Oasis Spa via Yelp) loading...

It found that women were transported, sometimes weekly, from Flushing to massage parlors throughout New Jersey.

The report said out of all actively licensed massage therapists in New Jersey, more had their addresses listed in Flushing than in any other place.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz