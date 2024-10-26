The New Jersey State Commission of Investigation has released a disturbing report that links hundreds of massage parlors in New Jersey with conduct that is questionable and possibly illegal.

The report states there are indications that some massage parlors may be involved in human trafficking for sexual purposes.

The state examined about 250 massage parlors in the state.

They found the owners of many of those places had exploited laws and regulations, tried to hide certain business practices, and exploited women, who were usually Asians who spoke little or no English.

The report offers disturbing observations that they say point to the possibility of Human Trafficking.

🔺Among the observations,

🔺There was evidence that female employees may live at the locations.

🔺Lack of signage and blackened windows.

🔺Accepting only cash.

🔺Little or no taxable income.

🔺Efforts to hide true owners of the establishments.

As a result of the findings in the report, the Commission has recommended changes to the state's massage regulations.

The recommended changes include,

Reform licencing

Amending the criminal laws that pertain to penalties for those who engage in prostitution and other human trafficking activities.

SCI Chairwoman Tiffany Williams Brewer released a statement,

The Commission’s findings illuminate seemingly innocuous conditions that have persisted unmonitored and contravene law enforcement and advocacy norms around the detection and prevention of human trafficking. The reforms proposed by the SCI directly address vulnerabilities in our regulatory structure that will improve the massage industry and eradicate abuses, positioning New Jersey to lead nationally in preventing the victimization of women working in the massage industry.

What wasn't included in the state's report is a plan of action to help the women suspected of being exploited NOW.

Source: NJ SCI

