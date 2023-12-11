Ex-NJ cop gets prison after terrorizing former girlfriend

☑️ Erich A. Bennett threatened his ex-girlfriend numerous times

☑️ His girlfriend was so afraid she would not give her name in court

☑️ Bennett pleaded guilty to all charges

A former Sea Bright police officer was sentenced to five years in prison and may never work in the public sector after admitting he terrorized his ex-girlfriend.

During a plea hearing in September Erich A. Bennett, 47, admitted to making his ex-girlfriend fear for her life after their breakup in October 2022, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Bennett disabled the security cameras at her home, slashed her tires, keyed her car and threatened to mutilate her sexually.

While he was on duty, Bennett made 30 unauthorized database searches of her ex-husband and three male friends, according to Asbury Park Press coverage of the trial.

(Erich Bennett in court via APP.com, Google Maps) (Erich Bennett in court via APP.com, Google Maps) loading...

Praise for a victim's courage

The woman was so fearful of Bennett that she refused to give the judge her full name when she appeared in court during his trial, according to Asbury Park Press coverage.

"This defendant swore an oath to keep the public safe from individuals capable of the type of conduct he ultimately committed, marking an egregious betrayal of the public’s trust,” Santiago said in a statement. “We strongly commend the victim’s courage and fortitude in this matter.”

Bennett admitted earlier this year to third-degree computer theft, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree hindering apprehension, and fourth-degree stalking.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered Bennett to surrender all his privately owned firearms, issued a permanent restraining order and restitution of $4,800.

