NJ teen girl busted for swatting threat against school

🏫 NJ teen accused of false school threat

🚨 Girl faces charge, days later

📱 Swatting can earn prison time

BAYONNE — A false threat against the city’s largest elementary school led to a teen’s arrest that same day.

Bayonne Police responded to William Shemin Midtown School on Monday just before 10 a.m., after a threat was reported against the school.

Officers immediately investigated and determined it to be a swatting incident.

Bayonne school (Google Maps) Bayonne school (Google Maps) loading...

A 15-year-old female, from Bayonne, was taken into custody that same day and charged with the offense of false public alarm, according to Bayonne police.

“At no time was the safety of any student, faculty member, or general public at risk,” a police report said on Wednesday.

William Shemin Midtown Community School serves more than 1,200 students in grades Pre-K through 8.

Swatting penalties in NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

📱 Swatting convictions can earn prison time

In April, schools in Marlboro and Trenton dealt with back-to-back false bomb threats in the same week.

Police and federal authorities have been actively investigating those messages, which were made via email.

Last year, a New Jersey teen was arrested and accused of making false threats against a Florida school, months earlier.

In 2022, a Canadian teen was arrested and charged in connection with repeated hoax threats at a Toms River school, NJ.com reported.

Separately, a different Canadian teen pleaded guilty in 2021 to a false bomb threat at Princeton University.

In 2015, Gov. Chris Christie signed a law that toughened potential penalties for swatting.

The measure — sponsored by then Sen. Kip Bateman and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli — was passed unanimously by lawmakers, as reported by MyCentralJersey.com.

Conviction of the second-degree offense of swatting carries a five-to 10-year prison sentence and a fine up to $150,000.

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Best SAT scores in every NJ county Based on 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education, this is a list of the high schools with the highest SAT scores in each county. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia/Sergio Bichao

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt