NJ teen girl busted for swatting threat against school

BAYONNE — A false threat against the city’s largest elementary school led to a teen’s arrest that same day.
Bayonne Police responded to William Shemin Midtown School on Monday just before 10 a.m., after a threat was reported against the school.
Officers immediately investigated and determined it to be a swatting incident.
A 15-year-old female, from Bayonne, was taken into custody that same day and charged with the offense of false public alarm, according to Bayonne police.
“At no time was the safety of any student, faculty member, or general public at risk,” a police report said on Wednesday.
William Shemin Midtown Community School serves more than 1,200 students in grades Pre-K through 8.
📱 Swatting convictions can earn prison time
In April, schools in Marlboro and Trenton dealt with back-to-back false bomb threats in the same week.
Police and federal authorities have been actively investigating those messages, which were made via email.
Last year, a New Jersey teen was arrested and accused of making false threats against a Florida school, months earlier.
In 2022, a Canadian teen was arrested and charged in connection with repeated hoax threats at a Toms River school, NJ.com reported.
Separately, a different Canadian teen pleaded guilty in 2021 to a false bomb threat at Princeton University.
In 2015, Gov. Chris Christie signed a law that toughened potential penalties for swatting.
The measure — sponsored by then Sen. Kip Bateman and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli — was passed unanimously by lawmakers, as reported by MyCentralJersey.com.
Conviction of the second-degree offense of swatting carries a five-to 10-year prison sentence and a fine up to $150,000.
