Bomb threats in Marlboro and Trenton connected, cops say

🚨 Threats in an email mentioned locations in Marlboro and Trenton

🚨 Marlboro schools were first on a delayed opening and then closed for the day

🚨 All the threatened locations were searched and cleared by law enforcement

Bomb threats made against the Marlboro and Trenton school districts Thursday morning were made in one email, according to officials.

An email received by a Marlboro Memorial Middle School staff member stated bombs had been placed at four locations, according to Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy. Two of those locations were in Marlboro, the Memorial Middle School and the Board of Education office.

The start of classes in Marlboro school was first delayed by two hours shortly after 7 a.m. Classes were then canceled for the day.

A search was conducted by K-9 units from Marlboro police, Manasquan police, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and State Police. Officials said no threat was found. Levy said the department is investigating the source of the threat which has been deemed "low risk and low credibility."

Levy would not disclose the contents of the email.

Marlboro schools will reopen on Friday

Superintendent Michael Ballone, in a message to parents Thursday afternoon, said schools will be open regular hours on Friday with an additional police presence. Buses will be checked inside and out, along with each school building.

All existing safety and security protocols will continue "with vigilance" on Friday, he said.

"Although today’s threat was determined not credible, the district takes any threat seriously and will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the premises are safe for the entire school community," Ballone said in his statement.

Two threats in Trenton

Trenton Police Lt. Lisette Rios said two bomb threats were also received by State Police about two locations in the Capital City around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

One was received for Riverview Plaza on Route 29 near the Trenton Thunder Ballpark, which was handled by State Police.

The second threat was made against the Trenton Public Schools' administrative offices on Clinton Avenue. The building was evacuated and staff instructed to report to a nearby school while a search was conducted and the building determined to be safe.

A message from Trenton Public Schools said a third district was the target of a threat but did not disclose the location.

State Police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Cutest pets in New Jersey — 2024 edition New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet in New Jersey! We received HUNDREDS of entries before we randomly selected our winner. Below are just SOME of the CUTEST critters that our listeners share their homes and lives with. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5