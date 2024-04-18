Two NJ school districts face bomb threats Thursday morning
🚨 A bomb threat was received via email against Marlboro public schools around 7 a.m.
🚨 Marlboro schools were first on a delayed opening and then closed for the day
🚨 A threat was received at Trenton Public School's administrative offices
Bomb threats were made against two New Jersey school districts Thursday morning forcing one district to close.
The start of classes for all Marlboro public schools was first delayed by two hours around 7 a.m. because of a bomb threat received via email against the Memorial Middle School and Board of Education buildings, according to a message on the district's Facebook page.
The delayed opening was then upgraded to a full closure.
"Low risk" threat
Marlboro police Capt. Stephen Levy said the department is investigating the source of the threat. It has been deemed it to be of "low risk and low credibility."
The adjacent municipal building was also checked out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Jonathan Hornick told New Jersey 101.5.
Two threats in Trenton
Trenton police Lt. Lisette Rios said two bomb threats were received by State Police about two locations in the Capital City around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
One was received for Riverview Plaza on Route 29 near the Trenton Thunder stadium which was handled by State Police.
The second threat was made against the Trenton public schools administrative offices on Clinton Avenue. The building was evacuated and staff instructed to report to a nearby school while a search was conducted.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details
