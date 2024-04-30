🚗 Prosecutors say 2 drivers were intoxicated

EATONTOWN — Two drivers from Monmouth County are charged with vehicular homicide for running red lights while under the influence resulting in a fatal crash last summer, according to authorities.

The crash happened in Eatontown around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2023 but Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago just announced the charges on Monday.

According to Santiago, the drivers of a 2006 Nissan Altima and a 2002 Dodge Durango both disregarded red lights at the intersection of Route 35 and Broad Street. The vehicles collided violently.

Zyasia Henson, 28, of Long Branch and Edgar Marcial-Diaz, 32, of Red Bank each face charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and two counts of third-degree assault by auto. Henson is also charged with two counts of second-degree child endangerment and third-degree hindering.

According to Santiago, Marcial-Diaz was driving alone in his Dodge Durango while Henson had four relatives as passengers in the Nissan Altima.

Henson's passengers included her two sons, ages 4 and 1, a 26-year-old woman, and a South Carolina resident identified as 23-year-old Octavius Wallace.

Wallace suffered "catastrophic injuries" when the vehicles crashed, according to Santiago. He was dead at the scene.

Henson's 4-year-old son and her female passenger were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Marcial-Diaz and Henson were not injured.

Henson's 1-year-old son was ejected from the SUV in the crash. Somehow, the infant lived and was not seriously injured, Santiago said.

