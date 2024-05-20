🐬 Seven dolphins have stranded this month at the Jersey Shore

🐬 The bottlenose dolphin was first spotted in the surf by a boater

🐬 Video shows what looks like plastic wrapped around its tail

LONG BRANCH — The 21st dolphin to strand itself at the Jersey Shore was found before dawn Sunday morning with something tied around its tail.

Paul Marzolla, a fisherman from Long Branch, posted video of the bottlenose dolphin he found floating off Long Branch around 5 a.m. on his Instagram page.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said a boater was first to find the bottlenose dolphin floating off Long Branch around 5 a.m. Marzolla's video shows what appears to be plastic wrapped around its tail.

Stranding coordinator Jay Pagel told New Jersey 101.5 that the intestine of the decomposing mammal got wrapped around the tail.

"It was just early stages of decomposition, so it was bloated. The skin was starting to peel of of it," Pagel said. "You can see discoloration of the eyes, what was left of the eyes, what wasn't scavenged."

Dolphin likely dead for several days

Pagel said the dolphin was likely dead for three days before it was visible from the shore. The body was moderately decomposed making it hard to determine a cause of death.

The dolphin was buried on the beach, according to Pagel.

The dolphin is also the seventh dolphin to strand during May. Bystanders found an adult male on the beach in Port Monmouth on May 10. It was euthanized after they pushed it into the ocean only for it to beach itself a second time.

Two were found on May 11 in Stone Harbor and Spring Lake. Both were disposed of by their respective Public Works departments.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander