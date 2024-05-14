NJ police target ‘Senior Assassin’ players
🔫 Many high school seniors play "Senior Assassin" to end the school year
🔫 It involves stalking a target to shoot them with a water gun
🔫 The game can result in misunderstandings and worse
Two New Jersey police departments are warning about the risks of the game about the game “Senior Assassin” played by many graduation high schools students.
Students playing the game, sometimes also called Senior Tag, Killer Game or Catcher Games, stalk and shoot each other with water guns.
Unaware residents have called police thinking something more serious was happening.
Both police departments said that game is not sanctioned by their respective school districts
Holmdel police said they are aware of several "confrontations" at homes between players hunting their target and homeowners unaware of the game.
"We urge parents to speak with their children regarding the potential dangers involved in this type of activity," the department said on Facebook.
ALSO READ: Major increase: NJ schools call police now more than ever
Toy gun or real?
A different message about the game went out from Glen Rock police. The department said with more people carrying firearms legally, they may “perceive they are in danger”and if they see those water guns. It also creates a potentially dangerous situation for police.
"Imitation firearm water guns cause serious public alarm which may result in a police response where the situation can become dangerous. In a split second, no member of the public nor law enforcement personnel can distinguish that this is a toy," the department said on Facebook.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Trump's 2024 Wildwood, NJ rally draws massive crowds
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman