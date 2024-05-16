New Jersey clerk now offering ‘group wedding’ ceremony

If you ever wanted to participate in a group wedding ceremony and live in Monmouth County, it's your lucky day.

And, no, this isn't a joke or an American off-shoot of a Unification Church wedding service. The Monmouth County Clerk's Office announced on X Wednesday afternoon that it was seeking applications for a group wedding service.

The service will take place on June 26 at Hominy Hill and couples who receive a slot can invite up to four guests. The nuptials will be live streamed so that friends and family can witness the ceremony.

READ MORE: You Know You Hung Out in Read Bank as a Teen in the '90s If...

The room at the venue can only fit 21, so it wasn't immediately clear if there would be a single group ceremony for a handful of couples or if multiple sessions would take place throughout the day.

The announcement of the group wedding service had some on social media scratching their heads. NJ Monitor Editor Terrence McDonald offered a perplexed "what," while NJ.com reporter and one of the New Jersey press corps' most adept snark-slingers S.P. Sullivan wondered if this was a polycule.

Get our free mobile app

Some on social media joked that this might be the only way to have an affordable wedding in Monmouth County:

Still others (who are not me), saw the opportunity for the layup Moonies reference:

The group wedding is for the service only and a reception will not be provided. (But, seriously, for a free Colts Neck wedding what else do you expect?)