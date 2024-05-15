NJ beer scene: Cheers to these 15 cool places to grab a pint
New Jersey has seen a solid crop of local breweries over the past three decades.
Some have become elder statesmen and women of the brewing scene — as the longest-running craft or microbreweries in New Jersey.
Climax Brewing in Roselle Park started offering beers in 1996, as did High Point Brewing, now known as Ramstein beers.
Also rooted in the Garden State since the mid-90s — River Horse Brewing Company, which was bought by new ownership in 2007.
And, there's Descendants Brewing in Milford — creating beers under its current name since 2021. It was previously The Ship Inn, which got started in 1995, NJ Biz reported.
In recent months, some have been forced to call it quits.
Flying Fish Brewery filed for bankruptcy and then went to auction.
Just shy of a decade in business, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery closed up earlier this year, saying landlord issues could not be resolved.
Around the same time, Alementary in Hackensack announced it would shut down after eight years.
And, Jughandle Brewing in Monmouth County moved to a bigger spot in 2022 — but as of April, the brewery had all but shut down with bankruptcy proceedings, according to Reddit.
There’s also been growth and positive change, with more than a few newcomers to the beer scene.
Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery
450 Colts Neck Rd, Farmingdale, NJ 07727
Phone: 732-256-4388
This 5-acre microbrewery was opened this year by the owners of Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach.
With plenty of outdoor space to enjoy when the weather is nice, check ahead as hours of operation change with the season.
Varitage Brew Works
58 Washington St, Bloomfield, NJ
After a long road of construction and permits, Varitage opened its doors to the public in fall 2023.
The Essex County spot has already been embraced by beer fans.
Bakes Brewing Company
Route 71, Belmar, NJ 07719
Bakes Brewing Company launched at the start of this year — its street address comes up as Belmar, but the owner and community refer to its location as in Wall.
In addition to its tasting room offerings, the brewery's core IPA, Medalist, has become available at noted Shore steak house, The Block in Long Branch.
Ross Brewery
909 Main St, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758
Phone: 732-835-7677
Ross Brewery first opened in April 2023 in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown.
It's another location with prime outdoor space for those summer and warm-weather outings.
The Druery
160 Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd Suite 4, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Phone: 609-291-3093
This Mercer County brewery first opened its doors in fall 2023.
Brotherton Brewing Company
2208 Atco Avenue, Atco, NJ 08004
Phone: 609-801-2686
After first offering beer for distribution only, Brotherton bought the old Atco Volunteer Firehouse and officially opened its first taproom in September 2020.
Brewery Thirty-Three
601 Lippincott Ave, Riverton, NJ 08077
Phone: 856-499-2326
Brewery Thirty-Three was another New Jersey brewery to first launch its business in fall 2023.
Birdsmouth Brewing
675 Oceanport Way, Oceanport, NJ 07757
Phone: 973-352-2842
Birdsmouth Brewing opened in fall 2022 at the revamped Fort Monmouth commissary building in Oceanport.
Twin Lights Brewery
4057 Asbury Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
Phone: 732-997-4900
Twin Lights Brewery in Tinton Falls recently marked four years — taking over the former spot on Asbury Avenue of Jughandle Brewing.
NJ brewery expansions or revamps in recent years
Bonesaw Brewing
570 Mullica Hill Rd, Glassboro, NJ 08028
Phone: 856-243-5464
1750 Deptford Center Rd Suite 1500, Deptford, NJ
Phone: 856-245-7809
Bonesaw Brewing Company opened in Glassboro in 2018 and added a second location at Deptford Mall in late 2023.
The craft brewery now has sights on a third spot in Monmouth County — at Freehold Raceway Mall in the former space of the Kirklands store.
In March, the Freehold Planning Board received a plan to convert the 8,000-square-foot space into a brewery with outdoor seating as well as an indoor tasting area.
Five Dimes Brewing
247 Westwood Ave. Westwood, NJ 07675
Phone: 201-497-8455
77 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701
Phone: 732-865-9500
In a brew consolidation, Five Dimes Brewing recently bought Red Tank Brewery.
The Bergen County brewery has been hard at work to reopen the Monmouth County taproom under its new brand.
Conclave Brewing
11 Minneakoning Road, Flemington, NJ 08822
Conclave Brewing has been around since 2015 but outgrew its old spot and unveiled a new one in recent years.
Departed Soles Brewing Company
150 Bay St #2a, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Phone: 201-479-8578
Departed Soles Brewing Company first opened in Jersey City in 2015 and has begun an ambitious expansion, Jersey City Times reported earlier this year.
Ludlam Island Brewery
2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd, Woodbine, NJ 08270
Phone: 609-263-6969
The small Cape May County brewery was just launching its brand new space, with a full kitchen, in time for the summer 2024 season.
Icarus Brewing Company
Icarus has been building a larger facility in Brick along Route 88, to take the place of the current brewery in Lakewood.
A spokesperson previously told New Jersey 101.5 that the new Ocean County space will triple its production and offer 30 beers on tap at all times.
For now, Icarus remains at 1790 Swarthmore Ave unit 3 lot 2, Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
[carbongallery id="6377d09e3162d4475968708"]
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker