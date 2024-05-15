NJ beer scene: Cheers to these 15 cool places to grab a pint

New Jersey has seen a solid crop of local breweries over the past three decades.

Some have become elder statesmen and women of the brewing scene — as the longest-running craft or microbreweries in New Jersey.

Climax Brewing in Roselle Park started offering beers in 1996, as did High Point Brewing, now known as Ramstein beers.

Climax Brewing

Also rooted in the Garden State since the mid-90s — River Horse Brewing Company, which was bought by new ownership in 2007.

And, there's Descendants Brewing in Milford — creating beers under its current name since 2021. It was previously The Ship Inn, which got started in 1995, NJ Biz reported.

In recent months, some have been forced to call it quits.

Flying Fish Brewery filed for bankruptcy and then went to auction.

Forgotten Boardwalk closed in 2024

Just shy of a decade in business, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery closed up earlier this year, saying landlord issues could not be resolved.

Around the same time, Alementary in Hackensack announced it would shut down after eight years.

And, Jughandle Brewing in Monmouth County moved to a bigger spot in 2022 — but as of April, the brewery had all but shut down with bankruptcy proceedings, according to Reddit.

There’s also been growth and positive change, with more than a few newcomers to the beer scene.

Tall Oaks Brewery

450 Colts Neck Rd, Farmingdale, NJ 07727

Phone: 732-256-4388

This 5-acre microbrewery was opened this year by the owners of Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach.

With plenty of outdoor space to enjoy when the weather is nice, check ahead as hours of operation change with the season.

Varitage Brewery Bloomfield

58 Washington St, Bloomfield, NJ

After a long road of construction and permits, Varitage opened its doors to the public in fall 2023.

The Essex County spot has already been embraced by beer fans.

Bakes Brewing Belmar

Route 71, Belmar, NJ 07719

Bakes Brewing Company launched at the start of this year — its street address comes up as Belmar, but the owner and community refer to its location as in Wall.

In addition to its tasting room offerings, the brewery's core IPA, Medalist, has become available at noted Shore steak house, The Block in Long Branch.

Ross Brewing

909 Main St, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758

Phone: 732-835-7677

Ross Brewery first opened in April 2023 in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown.

It's another location with prime outdoor space for those summer and warm-weather outings.

The Druery Brewery

160 Lawrenceville-Pennington Rd Suite 4, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Phone: 609-291-3093

This Mercer County brewery first opened its doors in fall 2023.

Brotherton Brewing Company

2208 Atco Avenue, Atco, NJ 08004

Phone: 609-801-2686

After first offering beer for distribution only, Brotherton bought the old Atco Volunteer Firehouse and officially opened its first taproom in September 2020.

Brewery Thirty-Three, Riverton

601 Lippincott Ave, Riverton, NJ 08077

Phone: 856-499-2326

Brewery Thirty-Three was another New Jersey brewery to first launch its business in fall 2023.

Birdsmouth Brewery

675 Oceanport Way, Oceanport, NJ 07757

Phone: 973-352-2842

Birdsmouth Brewing opened in fall 2022 at the revamped Fort Monmouth commissary building in Oceanport.

Twin Lights Brewing

4057 Asbury Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Phone: 732-997-4900

Twin Lights Brewery in Tinton Falls recently marked four years — taking over the former spot on Asbury Avenue of Jughandle Brewing.

NJ brewery expansions or revamps in recent years



Bonesaw Brewing, Glassboro

570 Mullica Hill Rd, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Phone: 856-243-5464

1750 Deptford Center Rd Suite 1500, Deptford, NJ

Phone: 856-245-7809

Bonesaw Brewing Company opened in Glassboro in 2018 and added a second location at Deptford Mall in late 2023.

The craft brewery now has sights on a third spot in Monmouth County — at Freehold Raceway Mall in the former space of the Kirklands store.

In March, the Freehold Planning Board received a plan to convert the 8,000-square-foot space into a brewery with outdoor seating as well as an indoor tasting area.

Five Dimes Brewery

247 Westwood Ave. Westwood, NJ 07675

Phone: 201-497-8455

77 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Phone: 732-865-9500

In a brew consolidation, Five Dimes Brewing recently bought Red Tank Brewery.

The Bergen County brewery has been hard at work to reopen the Monmouth County taproom under its new brand.

Conclave Brewing

11 Minneakoning Road, Flemington, NJ 08822

Conclave Brewing has been around since 2015 but outgrew its old spot and unveiled a new one in recent years.

Departed Soles Brewing

150 Bay St #2a, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Phone: 201-479-8578

Departed Soles Brewing Company first opened in Jersey City in 2015 and has begun an ambitious expansion, Jersey City Times reported earlier this year.

Ludlam Island Brewery

2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd, Woodbine, NJ 08270

Phone: 609-263-6969

The small Cape May County brewery was just launching its brand new space, with a full kitchen, in time for the summer 2024 season.

Icarus has been building a larger facility in Brick along Route 88, to take the place of the current brewery in Lakewood.

Icarus has been building a larger facility in Brick along Route 88, to take the place of the current brewery in Lakewood.

A spokesperson previously told New Jersey 101.5 that the new Ocean County space will triple its production and offer 30 beers on tap at all times.

For now, Icarus remains at 1790 Swarthmore Ave unit 3 lot 2, Lakewood, NJ 08701.

