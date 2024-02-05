🍺 Longtime NJ brewery is moving

A New Jersey brewery that has been delighting fans since first opening seven years ago has shared a big update on its brand-new location.

Icarus Brewing Company has been building its new facility in Brick along Route 88, dubbed “Icarus 2.0” — to take the place of the current facility in Lakewood.

The new Ocean County space will have room for over 150 people inside and over 100 people outside.

The building also includes two options for private parties — a Barrel Room and a Secondary Mezzanine Bar.

In addition to having 30 different beers on tap at all times, the new location will allow Icarus to “triple” production.

Icarus Brewery is “getting closer by the day” to opening at 2045 Rt. 88 in Brick.

