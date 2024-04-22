NJ man faces new charges for massive child pornography collection

🚨 NJ man previously arrested

TOMS RIVER — A 52-year-old township man has been dealt new charges in connection with a massive stash of child sexual abuse images.

Edward Lynch was charged on Sunday with distribution of child pornography and a new count of possession of child pornography.

Lynch was previously arrested in August, after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted a search of his Toms River home.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, which were found with downloads of more than 1,000 items of child pornography.

At that point, Lynch was charged with possession of child pornography.

A full forensic exam of the devices by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit has since shown that Lynch knowingly shared all those images online, using such internet apps as Telegram, Session, and Wickr Me.

Lynch surrendered himself to Toms River Police on Sunday and was taken to Ocean County Jail.

He was being held, pending a detention hearing.

