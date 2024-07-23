The next ‘first spouse’ in the White House could be from NJ

The nation's first "second gentleman" could soon become the first "first gentleman."

And just like Woodrow Wilson, Grover Cleveland, Donald Trump and first lady Jill Biden, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris (now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president), has strong ties to the Garden State.

Douglass Emhoff grew up in New Jersey before moving as a teenager to the West Coast.

Emhoff was born in Brooklyn and was raised in Matawan with two siblings by their parents, Mike and Barbara.

He attended high school in Old Bridge before the family’s move to California, where her graduated from college and law school.

Following the 2020 election, the school superintendent of Emhoff’s former district shared a throwback photo of the second gentleman as a teen.

“No matter what candidates you supported, it is a momentous time in history for Old Bridge as we proudly congratulate 1st Second Gentlemen @DouglasEmhoff A Cedar Ridge HS Alumnus & former OB resident. Congratulations to you & @KamalaHarris God Bless America!”

Cedar Ridge High School opened in Old Bridge in 1968 and closed in 1994. There is now just Old Bridge High School.

Douglas Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris Sept. 9, 2023 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch_Getty Images) Douglas Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris Sept. 9, 2023 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch_Getty Images) loading...

Emhoff and Harris will celebrate 10 years of marriage on Aug. 22.

Grown children, Cole and Ella Emhoff, are from his first marriage — brother and sister both call Harris their “Mamala.”

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff lit the torch at 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup between the NJ_NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC ( Elsa_Getty Images) Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff lit the torch at 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup between the NJ_NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC ( Elsa_Getty Images) loading...

Emhoff was back in New Jersey in March to attend a women’s soccer match in Harrison at Red Bull Arena.

He lit the torch before the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and the San Diego Wave FC.

Last summer, he visited the summer camp in Milford, Pennsylvania, where he went as a middle schooler from New Jersey, NJ.com reported.

Before that, Emhoff visited New Jersey in 2021, with official stops in Elizabeth, Newark and a pop-in visit to the temple where he celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in Aberdeen, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Emhoff's parents have been seen in glimpses of weekly Zoom calls.

Harris and Emhoff family in a Zoom call (CBS Sunday Morning via Youtube) Kamala harris Douglas Emhoff Harris and Emhoff family in a Zoom call (CBS Sunday Morning via Youtube) loading...

A glimpse of the wider, blended family was seen during a 2021 TV profile on Harris and Emhoff.

“It reflects America and that’s what it should be — it should just be about love and unity,” Emhoff said in a CBS Sunday Morning interview in January 2021.

