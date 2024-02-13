Landmark New Jersey Craft Brewery Goes Up for Auction

In what could indicate the final days of a sad end for the largest and one of the oldest craft breweries in New Jersey, an auction is underway for South Jersey's Flying Fish Brewing Company.

Flying Fish Brewery Declares Bankruptcy

Somerdale, Camden County-based Flying Fish Brewery filed for bankruptcy protection in December, just months after a deal fell through that would have seen the brand sold to a rival New Jersey brewery.

Flying Fish is owned by the PA-based equity firm Elk Lake Capital.

The bankruptcy filing came after a 23% drop in revenue. In 2023, Flying Fish’s gross revenue totaled about $3.1 million, down from its 2022 total of nearly $4 million.

What Happened to Cape May Brewing Co's Deal to Buy Flying Fish Brewery?

It was announced in April that Cape May Brewing Company was purchasing Flying Fish Brewing Company.

By June, however, the deal was dead. Cape May Brewing president Frank Stempin told the Press of Atlantic City that the company backed away from the deal “after extensive analysis during the diligence phase.”

What Is Being Auctioned?

All or part of the assets of Flying Fish, billed in the online ad as a "complete Turnkey Opportunity including all IP, Recipes, Trade Names & Trademarks, Websites, Co-Brewing & Distribution Contracts, Cans & Bottles, Labels, Promotional Merchandise, and more"

The auction began on Tuesday, Feb 6, and continues until 10 am Tuesday, Feb 13.

The brewery didn't respond to a call for more information.

Social Media Post Acknowledges Brewery Auction

A post on Thursday on the Flying Fish Facebook page didn't bother to paint a rosy picture of the company's future.

All we know at this time is that there is a public auction scheduled for this coming Tuesday, but we have no way of predicting what will come of that auction. Best case scenario for us is that someone buys us with the intent to keep the Flying Fish brand alive and we, the staff at the brewery, can all retain our employment. Unfortunately, it isn’t up to us at the brewery to decide what happens.

The Legacy of Flying Fish Brewery

Flying Fish was established in 1995 as the world's first virtual microbrewery, according to Wikipedia, before opening as a brick-and-mortar operation in Cherry Hill in 1996. The company expanded and moved to Somerdale in 2012.

Flying Fish's beer has been widely available in South Jersey and the Philadelphia region for over 20 years. The brewery has won multiple national awards in its history.

Flying Fish Brewery garnered some attention after Hurricane Sandy in 2013 when they crafted a new beer called "Forever Unloved Sandy", with proceeds going to the restoration of storm-damaged New Jersey.

The Items That Made These 12 South Jersey Bakeries Famous Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis