This is how much New Jersey pays for groceries

Grocery prices have risen quite a bit in the U.S. since COVID, nearly 25% by some accounts, though certain items have seen even more significant upticks. This upward trend in food costs is particularly concerning for families on tight budgets, as food expenses represent a non-negotiable necessity.

According to TraceOne groceries account for the largest share of individual spending in a number of states where income is relatively low, or where grocery prices are especially high.

However, even in regions where grocery spending constitutes a smaller portion of income, consumers still find themselves dealing with significant weekly food bills. In 37 states, consumers report weekly household grocery expenditures exceeding $250 on average.

Researchers calculated the share of total consumer spending allocated to groceries for each state, then ranked states accordingly.

Here are the New Jersey stats from the report:

🍎 The average New Jersey household spends $275 on groceries each week.

🍎 On average, grocery spending represents 7.1% of New Jersey residents’ total consumer spending.

🍎 Overall, New Jersey residents dedicate the 5th smallest percentage of total consumer spending to groceries of any U.S. state.

Surprised? I know I was; when does New Jersey ever rank well when it comes to anything regarding expenses? Turns out, we don’t have it that bad here, but only in comparison to other states. Two hundred seventy-five dollars every week for groceries is still a lot of money.

According to their research, eggs, beef roasts, flour, sugar (and its substitutes), and beef steaks have seen the steepest rise in prices since 2020.

