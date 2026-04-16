I was minding my own business on Tuesday, working on different projects, when I received the news that I was nominated for induction into the NJ Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Having a group of friends that like to bust each other’s chops, I absolutely thought it was a joke. My friend, Tom, said it was no joke, and then he sent me the link to the NJ Hall of Fame

Upon opening the category of Arts & Letters, the final 10 nominees for the category, there was my name among the list of well-known nominees.

I stopped and chills ran through my large body. I was shocked.

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I have been a radio personality in this state for 35 years.

I have been blessed with a 29-year career at New Jersey 101.5, and extremely fortunate enough to have number one ratings and high recognition through my charitable and public events and appearances.

My success can only be attributed to acting as a conduit for those New Jersey-based charities and the many here in New Jersey that need the help.

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My radio station, upper management and diligent producers and promotion personnel were also involved in that charitable success. I was always far from alone in helping those who need it the most.

To be nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame is the pinnacle honor. It is an honor that is reserved for so many great New Jerseyans who have made an impact and difference in the world of arts, entertainment, science, education, community service, and philanthropy.

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Whether I make it to the inductees list, the honor of the nomination is so deeply moving to me. I thank all of you for that opportunity.

There is a voting process that is taking place now through May 5, 2026. The top recipients of votes in the category will then move on to the Hall of Fame selection committee.

If you would like to vote for me, great, but regardless, take a few minutes and peruse the amazing list of talented and dedicated nominees for this year’s induction. Incredible people who achieved significant success.

I start and end every show by saying “proud to be on your radio, proud to be New Jersey.” I truly am Livin’ Large and Lovin’ life!

Here is the link to vote and the list of nominees: Vote now for NJHOF Class of 2026!

New Jersey Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates athletes, authors, innovators, inventors and visionaries from the Garden State. Here are some of the nominees in the 2026 ballot. Public voting is open until May 5. Below are just some of the nominees. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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