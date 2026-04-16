Longtime New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry is among 60 nominees announced this week for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

“They’re going to need a bigger hall. Big Joe’s impact on New Jersey is that big," Townsquare Media New Jersey Vice President of Content Sam Elliot Gagliardi said Wednesday. "He represents the very best of what local radio can be: entertaining, impactful, and deeply connected to the community. This honor couldn’t go to a more deserving person.”

Big Joe was surprised by the news.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this," he said. "I’ve always believed the power of being on the radio is being able to shine a light on people and causes that truly need it."

The public can vote here.

New Jersey Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates athletes, authors, innovators, inventors and visionaries from the Garden State. Here are some of the nominees in the 2026 ballot. Public voting is open until May 5. Below are just some of the nominees. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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A career built on helping our community

While there are plenty of big names on the 2026 ballot, few have spent the decades giving back like Big Joe.

For nearly 30 years on the air, Big Joe has used his show to mobilize New Jerseyans to raise $70 million for numerous charities, including Fulfill NJ: FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, the Mercy Center in Asbury Park, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

He’s been a visible supporter of major fundraising traditions like the Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions for Special Olympics New Jersey.

When disaster struck after Hurricane Katrina, Big Joe helped lead a massive New Jersey-driven toy drive, collecting more than 80,000 toys and delivering them directly to children on the Gulf Coast.

His work with the Joan Dancy & PALS (People with ALS) Foundation dates back to early fundraising efforts tied to former NFL star Phil Villapiano, where he helped raise thousands for ALS research, including a memorable auction alongside Bruce Springsteen.

For three decades, Big Joe has supported Holiday Express, a volunteer-driven group that brings music, meals and gifts to people in need — from soup kitchens to shelters — throughout the holiday season, bringing icons like Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi onto the stage to shine the spotlight on worthy causes.

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A shot at Hall of Fame honor

Big Joe is nominated in the Arts & Letters category, which recognizes individuals who’ve made a lasting impact through media, writing, broadcasting and storytelling.

In addition to his weekend music show on WKXW-FM, Big Joe is the host of "The Big Joe Henry Variety Show," which was seen for many years on local TV and returns to the Jersey Shore stage this summer.

Final inductees will be announced in June, with a ceremony planned later this year. The public can vote online until May 5.

Since 2008, the Hall of Fame has honored more than 260 individuals and groups who have made "invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond" in order to "present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence."