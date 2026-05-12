Spadea’s live TV blooper is not exactly Emmy material

Since February this year, I've been hosting a variety of shows on Newsmax.

Almost every weekend and some weeknights I make the trek across New Jersey into New York City to join my colleagues at the midtown studio.

Last weekend I was hosting "Wake Up America Weekend" on Saturday and Sunday with co-host Sarah Williamson.

During one of the segments about the California Governors race, I made a bit of a blunder confusing a simple word with a name.

After introducing the panel to have a discussion about the fireworks in the race from a recent debate, I set up a question to one of the guests be recapping a quick story about the leading Democrat and Republican sparring over the GOP candidate getting support from President Trump.

The word our producers wanted me to say was that the Democrat "Jabbed" the GOP contender.

Let's just say, I added the word to the end of the guys name, renaming the former secretary of health and human service, Xavier Becerra Jah-Bed.

I realized the mistake as I said it, but it was too late.

See for yourself:

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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