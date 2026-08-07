This got me nostalgic just thinking about it. A true toy store, and not just a toy section, is getting harder to find these days. So, when one opens that offers a blend of both modern toys and games and throwback ones you’ll remember from your childhood, that feels special.

Such is the case promised by a small store just opened in Historic Smithville. The shops there got a new neighbor called The Toy Cellar. One neighboring business, the Smithville Barbershop, posted a welcome video with a little tour on Facebook.

First of all, I have a little boy who would go crazy with that wall of stuffed animals. His collection at home, he calls them his ‘guys.’

Now, if I could run this place and curate my dream assortment of classic toys from my childhood, it would have to include the following.

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Magic Eight Ball

Remember this novelty gem? You would ask it yes or no questions, then turn it over and the answer would float up to the small window on the bottom and reply with things like My Sources Say No, It Is Certain, Ask Again Later, Signs Point To Yes, etc. Stupid yet addictive.

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Etch a Sketch

Think of a drawing made with straight horizontal and vertical lines if you don’t want to drive yourself crazy. My brother once wasted my entire day convincing me it was possible to draw a perfect circle with an Etch a Sketch. It wasn’t.

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Stretch Armstrong

I still don’t know how they did it but this action figure could stretch up to four feet before snapping back in place like nothing ever happened. It came out in the mid 70s and made over $50 million.

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Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots

A red boxer and a blue boxer in the ring and you controlled one while a friend controlled the other. The idea was to knock the spring-loaded head off your opponent. Friendships were destroyed over this fun game, at least for the afternoon.

If you want to pay a visit to The Toy Cellar when you’re in South Jersey, you’ll find them at Historic Smithville, off Route 9 in Galloway.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman