🏖️ Long Branch nonprofit is breaking barriers by helping people with disabilities gain full access to NJ beaches

♿ Moceans Center for Independent Living empowers residents with disabilities through housing help, transportation resources, peer support, and advocacy programs

🎶 Moceans’ free Beach Bash returns May 31 at Pier Village

LONG BRANCH — Monmouth County nonprofit, Moceans Center for Independent Living, is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities. But this facility is different from other independent living-like organizations around.

“Our mission is to facilitate community living for people with disabilities. That means people with any disability, at any time in life. That’s a little different for a lot of disability centered organizations,” said Moceans Executive Director Judyth Brown.

Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) loading...

Long Branch nonprofit helps people with disabilities live independently

The foundation of the Long Branch-based nonprofit is community-accessible and community-directed, meaning those living with disabilities dictate what the organization does, Brown said.

For example, “our mission tends to be for youth, it’s focused on pre-employment training, and for other people, we do support coordination,” Brown said.

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Moceans also has an independent living department that handles everything else, whether it’s a need for transportation or housing, figuring out how to apply for benefits, how to find educational resources, parents and caregivers support groups, and peer-to-peer work, as well, Brown explained.

They have projects like “phone-a-friend” for people who are primarily homebound. Moceans will call them twice a month to see how they’re doing and chat. This helps cut down on isolation, Brown said.

Moceans also helps with activism and support in solving problems that might have a legal foundation.

“We don’t offer legal advice, but we will help people to find the representation they need and stand by them as they go through a process,” Brown said.

Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) loading...

Inclusive NJ beach access inspires annual Beach Bash event

On May 31, Moceans Center for Independent Living will be holding its Annual Beach Bash from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier Village by the Carousel in Long Branch.

The free, family-friendly event highlights the importance of inclusive beach access.

About five years ago, Brown said a board member approached her expressing the need for a beach party. Initially, Brown was not on board with the idea because she felt it would be difficult for people with disabilities, particularly those with mobility challenges, to access the beach.

“I realized we needed to do something about that. So, with the help of the City of Long Branch, we did our first Beach Bash, and we rolled down to the water’s edge on blue mats,” Brown said.

Local Long Branch officials attended the Beach Bash and realized the community had something special to offer, Brown added.

Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) loading...

Accessible beach features in Long Branch changing lives for families

“They went out and bought something different. They bought hard decking instead of the blue mats that everybody is used to. That hard decking allows people with mobility devices to literally get down on the beach,” Brown said.

The City of Long Branch went even further. Brown said they bought floatation chairs for anyone who can get out of a wheelchair. They even trained their lifeguards to help people get into the water.

“They’ve been an amazing partner,” Brown said.

The Beach Bash is really about gaining access to the beach for everyone. Whether you’re in a wheelchair, on a scooter, or use a cane or crutches, it doesn’t matter. They can get down on the beach, and it improves everyone’s life by bringing everyone in the family down to the beach, she added.

The event will feature live bands, fully accessible beachfront activities, interactive games for all ages, community and accessibility awareness demonstrations, lifeguard demos, and more.

Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) Moceans Annual Beach Bash in Long Branch (Judyth Brown via Moceans) loading...

Moceans hopes to expand accessible beach programs across New Jersey

The goal is to have access to the beach for every person every single day in the summer, Brown said.

Brown said she would love to extend the program to other beaches in New Jersey and is currently looking for partnerships to make this happen.

“We’re here to help make a better life for everyone,” Brown said.

For more information on Moceans, their mission, and the Beach Bash, visit here.

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