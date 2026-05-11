🚔 New Jersey’s Goal Zero campaign is ramping up enforcement and education efforts

⚠️ Special enforcement details in May and June will honor two fallen New Jersey officers

📉 Officials say traffic deaths are slowly declining in New Jersey, but hundreds of people still die in crashes every year

Goal Zero is a statewide, high-visibility traffic safety initiative started by a Monmouth County patrolman in 2020, aiming to eliminate all traffic fatalities, injuries, and crashes.

New Jersey Goal Zero campaign targets deadly crashes and distracted driving

On average, 600 New Jerseyans die every year in traffic-related crashes, said Holmdel Patrolman Matthew Menosky, who started Goal Zero.

Over the past couple of years, traffic fatalities have decreased, which is good news.

According to New Jersey State Police data, 578 people were killed in crashes in 2025, that compares to 684 in 2024. As of May 11, there have been 175 fatalities this year.

And while the state saw a significant drop in 2025, it's not enough. The goal is to get to zero crashes and zero fatalities in the state.

There is a huge drive among law enforcement in the state to educate the public and bring a focus to distracted driving, and other contributing factors that lead to so many fatal crashes.

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Move Over Law enforcement details to honor fallen NJ officers

During May and June, there will be two very special Goal Zero initiatives that focus on New Jersey's Move Over Law. Two law enforcement officers who were struck and killed while roadside will be honored, Menosky said.

Patrolman Robert Tobias, Manchester PD (Manchester PD) Patrolman Robert Tobias, Manchester PD (Manchester PD) loading...

On Sunday, May 17, the Goal Zero initiative will honor Manchester Patrolman Robert T. Tobias, who was tragically struck and killed on May 17, 1975, while standing at the driver’s side door of a vehicle he had stopped on the westbound shoulder of Route 70.

Law enforcement agencies will concentrate on Route 70 in Ocean County, and in Monmouth County, they will be in full force on Route 35, which turns into Route 70 in Ocean County, Menosky said.

While the suggested time is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., departments may adjust their operational hours to whatever works best for them, Menosky added.

Trooper Marc K. Castellano (STFA) Trooper Marc K. Castellano (STFA) loading...

Trooper Marc Castellano remembered during statewide traffic safety push

On Saturday, June 6, this all-day Move Over law enforcement campaign will honor Trooper Marc K. Castellano.

On the morning of June 6, 2010, Castellano was walking on the shoulder of Route 195 West near the Exit 31 ramp in Howell Township, searching for an armed suspect connected to an ongoing investigation, when he was struck by a passing motorist. He died from his injuries later that day at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Menosky said.

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“We’ve actually seen an increase of pedestrians struck so there’s a good mix of enforcement and educational opportunities available here, and we can also honor somebody from the law enforcement community,” Menosky said.

Goal Zero is a big push to be highly visible not only on the law enforcement end but to get people to think about how they drive on their daily routes and commutes, as well.

“Nobody wants to be obviously hit or killed by a vehicle, and everyone has the right to use the roadways whether they’re biking, walking or driving, and everyone has a right to get to their destinations unscathed,” Menosky said.

Everyone needs to be on the same page, so we can start lowering these roadway deaths down to zero, Menosky added.

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Goal Zero traffic stops reveal speeding, phone use and reckless driving

Menosky shared some important statistics surrounding statewide Goal Zero initiatives.

The November 26, 2025 Goal Zero detail, which was dedicated to Officer Jason Marles of Ocean Gate, saw more than 100 law enforcement agencies and 250 officers participate.

They conducted 2,216 traffic stops. There were 18 DWI arrests from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 126 speeding violations issued, 106 seat belt violations, 39 cell phone violations, 78 careless driving, eight reckless driving, and 10 child restraint summonses were issued, Menosky said.

The December 23, 2025 Goal Zero detail saw less participation because of heavy snow in North Jersey. But Menosky said 44 agencies reported back with 114 officers participating in that detail. They conducted 692 traffic stops between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on that day. There were no DWIs reported. There were, however, 44 speeding summonses issued, 12 seat belt violations issued, 23 cell phone violations, 49 reckless driving violations, and one child restraint summons, Menosky said.

While the May and June details will concentrate on the Move Over Law, Menosky said law enforcement officers will still be looking for other moving vehicle violations, as well as distracted driving violations, too.

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