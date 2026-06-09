Jackie Corley from our Townsquare Media team noticed them along Holland Road in Holmdel — tall steel utility poles going up, noticeably bigger than the ones that have been there her whole life. She mentioned it and I knew exactly what she was talking about. You have probably noticed them too. Taller. Broader. Steel instead of wood in some places. They are going up across Monmouth County and in other parts of New Jersey and people want to know what they are for.

The short answer is that the power grid that has been running under our feet and over our heads for the last fifty years is finally getting replaced. And it is about time.

What JCP&L is actually building in Holmdel

In February Jersey Central Power and Light confirmed it is completing major upgrades to the local power grid in northern Monmouth County. The project is designed to deliver more reliable service for nearly 25,000 homes and businesses across Marlboro Township, Holmdel Township, Matawan Borough, Aberdeen Township and Middletown Township.

At the center of it is equipment that was originally installed in the 1970s. Half a century of New Jersey weather, storms, salt air, ice loads, heat waves and power surges have run through those poles and wires. The new poles are taller and stronger — wood, steel and wood-laminated structures — because they need to carry more load and handle more stress than what was asked of the originals. The project also upgrades ten miles of existing power lines with stronger modern wire and adds a second set of lines along the corridor so there are multiple pathways to keep power flowing when problems arise.

The price tag is $30 million. It is part of FirstEnergy's Energize365 program, which plans to invest $28 billion across its grid between 2025 and 2029. New Jersey is a significant piece of that.

Why the poles are taller

When I was growing up in South Jersey, utility poles basically carried two things — electric lines and phone lines. Then cable television came along and the poles got a little busier. Then Fios arrived and the cable got a companion. Now a single pole in a New Jersey neighborhood might be running electric, phone, cable, fiber internet and whatever else the next wave of technology requires.

More lines need more height. More height means bigger, stronger poles. The taller structures you are seeing are not just about the power grid — they are about every wire that needs to share that pole for the next fifty years of New Jersey life. The old wooden poles were designed for a different era. The new ones are being built for this one and the several that follow it.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images loading...

The data center question everyone is asking

In Monmouth County and in other parts of New Jersey, rumors have been flying that the new infrastructure is connected to proposed data centers. JCP&L has been clear that the Holmdel and northern Monmouth County work is a grid reliability project — replacing aging equipment, strengthening the system for the existing customers who are already there, nothing more.

But the broader data center story is real and it is not going away. New Jersey towns have been pushing back hard. Andover Township in Sussex County moved to ban data centers entirely after a chaotic public meeting. Environmental groups are pushing for a statewide moratorium. A Gallup poll from May found that 70 percent of Americans oppose data centers being built in their neighborhood.

The opposition is understandable. Data centers consume massive amounts of electricity and water. They generate constant noise from cooling systems. They strain grids and can push utility rates higher for everyone nearby. Nobody wants one next door.

Here is the uncomfortable part of that conversation. You are reading this right now on a phone or a computer. If you used Google today, if you checked your email, if you asked an AI assistant anything — you used a data center. The servers that power your daily digital life have to exist somewhere. They have to be cooled somewhere. They have to be connected to the power grid somewhere.

Everyone says not in my backyard. But they have to go in somebody's backyard.

Where they might actually go

One idea worth taking seriously — New Jersey has a significant inventory of empty and underused warehouse space, particularly in the logistics corridors along Routes 1, 9 and 130 and in the former industrial zones of Middlesex and Union counties. Data centers require large footprints, reliable power connections and good highway access. So do warehouses. The infrastructure overlap is not a coincidence.

Putting data centers in existing industrial and warehouse zones where the power infrastructure is already built and the neighbors are other businesses rather than residential communities is not a perfect solution. But it is a more honest conversation than simply saying no everywhere and then going home to stream four hours of content on a grid that cannot handle the load.

The new poles going up along Holland Road in Holmdel are for your lights and your refrigerator and your air conditioner when the July heat arrives. That is the simple truth and JCP&L has confirmed it. But the larger question — where does New Jersey put the infrastructure that powers the digital life every resident is already living — is a question this state is going to be answering for the next decade whether it wants to or not.

Get used to taller poles. This is just the beginning.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





