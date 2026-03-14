On Saturday, March 14, 2026, about 6,800 plungers dipped into the 36-degree waters of the ocean in Seaside Heights to raise big money for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Officials believe as much as $2.35 million was raised this year.

📸 More photos below!

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Snowstorm forced rare reschedule for NJ Polar Bear Plunge

Saturday’s plunge was a make-up date for the originally scheduled 33rd annual Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 28, 2026. With more than two feet of snow on the beach, streets and boardwalk — and over 70,000 spectators expected along with 7,000 plungers — it was impossible to clear enough space and safely accommodate everyone.

With dedicated support from the New Jersey law enforcement community and first responders across the state, the plungers ultimately raised an incredible amount of money for Special Olympics New Jersey.

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Massive safety operation helped thousands take the icy dip

The overwhelming number of plungers required help from the United States Coast Guard, the New Jersey State Police dive teams, rescue squads from Seaside Heights and even helicopters from the New Jersey State Police positioned overhead to ensure the safety of those brave enough to enter the frigid water.

Watching the operation unfold almost felt like something out of a movie.

With a balmy air temperature near 50 degrees, conditions were actually mild compared to past Polar Bear Plunges that saw air temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Still, plungers faced 36-degree ocean water — about 2 degrees colder than the average water temperature for this time of year.

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Costumes, crowds and community spirit on the Seaside boardwalk

Spectators came out in force as well. Tommy Boyd estimated the crowd at tens of thousands lining the beach and boardwalk to cheer on the participants.

The outfits were half the fun. Many plungers decorated for the occasion, showing up in tutus, coconut bras, dresses and other creative costumes that stood out against the gray Atlantic backdrop.

In the end, the plungers had a blast — and Special Olympics New Jersey raised substantial funds that will support programs serving more than 25,000 athletes with intellectual and physical challenges across the state.

It was yet another impressive showing of organization and community spirit at one of New Jersey’s biggest charity traditions.

So get ready to freeze again in 2027 — and keep supporting Special Olympics New Jersey, a terrific charity that gives back to so many.

And to all the plungers who ran into that icy ocean: thank you for the support. Now go home, get out of those wet outfits — and into a dry beverage or two.

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media