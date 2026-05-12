$5 gas by Memorial Day? 7 driving habits killing gas mileage

Oh, this isn’t good, and let’s hope the experts are wrong.

Experts are warning if the Strait of Hormuz remains essentially closed in the ongoing war with Iran by Memorial Day, gas prices will hit $5 per gallon.

Gas prices fluctuate constantly, so for full disclosure as of the moment I’m writing this on Sunday morning the average gasoline price per gallon in New Jersey is $4.53. The national average is $4.46. Both these figures according to AAA.

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So while I hope these experts are wrong, it’s not at all inconceivable they may be right.

We may be on the brink of $5 a gallon.

Now in no way am I victim blaming here, but there are things we all do that can be making an already bad situation worse for ourselves. Will correcting driving behavior that’s making you waste gasoline make you no longer feel this pain at the pump? No. Will it help just a little? Yes.

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7 things drivers are doing that is wasting gasoline

Heavy accelerating and heavy braking

The heavy accelerating is a no-brainer. Accelerating gently and smoothly saves expensive fuel. But heavy braking? Yes. Every time you brake hard, you throw away the kinetic energy you just used fuel to create. To move forward again, the engine must consume more gasoline to reach top speed.

Speeding

Yes, this seems like a “duh” response is in order. But it’s a major one so it can’t be ignored. Once you hit 80 mph or faster a higher air resistance is created meaning your engine needs extra fuel to fight that resistance and maintain your speed. If you want to save a little, slow down.

Too many short trips

Organize your time and total number of miles better if you want to burn less fuel. Driving 10 miles round trip to the store and later 12 miles round trip to a place just two miles past that first store means you burned fuel for 44 miles instead of 24. It matters.

Tires and alignment

It may be minimal, but in addition to maintaining proper tire inflation to save on gas consumption so does a wheel alignment. Improperly aligned tires causes unnecessary friction when wheels are rolling which leads to more fuel cost.

Extra weight

If there are things you’re keeping in your trunk or back of your SUV that don’t really need to be in your car, do yourself a favor and move them into your home. The heavier your vehicle the more fuel it takes to move it.

Idling

When your car hits the 30 seconds mark of a running engine but not moving, it begins to waste fuel. Experts say once you hit 60 seconds turn off your engine and back on when it’s time to move. Modern cars do this automatically now at stops and it drives some people crazy, but it does save you money.

Using higher grades of gas

Use only the grade of gasoline your car’s manufacturer recommend. Otherwise you’re paying more and wasting fuel. You can find the grade of gas recommended in your owner’s manual or sometimes on a sticker by the gas cap.

More information on how you might be wasting fuel here

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Largest tax bill increases in New Jersey in 2025 These are the municipalities in New Jersey where the average tax bill increased by at least a thousand dollars in 2025, starting with the lowest. The data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5