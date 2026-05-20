Relive your childhood with a twist at this Grown-Up Camp in NJ

I grew up as a camp gal, and each year when summer rolls around and the weather gets warmer, I have an overwhelming feeling of nostalgia for those days.

Whether it was as a kid being a camper or a teen working as a counselor, I have such fond memories of spending those hot summer days with my friends.

If you were a camp person like me, I have to ask: what if you had the chance to go back for just one afternoon?

Well, you can in this New Jersey town.

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Grown up camp is a real thing in Bordentown, NJ

Liberty Lake Picnic & Events teamed up with Needle Creek Farm Brewery to put on a Grown-Up Camp for a day of nostalgia and fun.

You will be able to enjoy classic camp activities like boating, rock climbing, pickle ball, Ga-Ga (or as some call it, “Thunderball”), archery, tag, and mini golf.

You can also take a dive into the pools, race down water slides, bounce on the lake’s water trampoline, and participate in nostalgic field day games like sack races and tug-of-war.

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Grown-Up Camp at Liberty Lake

Needle Creek Brewery out of Pennington will provide a variety of craft beers and fruity seltzers in the beer garden. Gourmet food trucks will be there when you need a bite after the activities.

You can also listen to live classic rock music by ‘Strange Brew’ as you unleash your inner child.

Grown-Up Camp will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 9.

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Liberty Lake is located at 1195 Florence Columbus Rd, Bordentown, NJ, just off Rt. 295 and the NJ Turnpike.

Grown-Up Camp is for those 21 and over.

You can get tickets and more info here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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