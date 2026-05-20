Summer is here. Not meteorological summer — Jersey summer. The kind that starts the moment the school year ends and the Shore towns fill up and someone somewhere is already loading a minivan with boogie boards and a cooler the size of a small refrigerator.

And somewhere in New Jersey right now, a family is packing for the same house they have been packing for since before their kids were born.

I find this fascinating. I always have.

I understand the Shore. I love the Shore. My wife and I rented a house in Avalon in the nineties with our kids, and to this day some of our best family memories live somewhere on those streets. We still do Strathmere for day trips, always including a visit to the now reopened Twisties! We still do Wildwood Crest for long weekends down in Cape May County. The Shore is woven into us the way it is woven into every New Jersey family worth the name.

But somewhere around 2000 we started to wander. Block Island — our favorite, and if you have never been, stop reading and go. Maine. The Outer Banks. And then the Sullivan County cabin in Pennsylvania's Endless Mountains, which became its own kind of ritual. We discovered that the world had more shoreline in it than the Garden State Parkway could reach.

I will be honest. We also knew our limitations. Extended family under one roof for a week — we love everyone, but we know ourselves. Some things are better appreciated from a respectful distance.

The Shore house as family religion

But the people who go back every year — I have come to understand that what they are doing is not really a vacation. It is a ritual. It is closer to a religion than a road trip.

The grandfather who first rented that house in Lavallette in 1971 may be gone now. But the family still shows up the third week of July. Same house. Same street. Same town. They sleep in the same bedrooms they slept in as children. Their kids sleep in those rooms now. Their grandkids will sleep in them next. The house doesn't change and that is entirely the point.

You cannot explain that to someone who has never done it. The pull of it is not about the house — there is probably a nicer house available two streets over for less money. It is not even about the beach. It is about the specific gravity of memory and repetition that builds up over decades in a place until the place becomes inseparable from the people.

Only in New Jersey would this be a fully functioning cultural institution. And only in New Jersey would someone defend their specific Shore town with the intensity normally reserved for college football rivalries.

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The extended family logistics

Here is the part I genuinely admire from a distance: the coordination. Grandparents, parents, adult kids with their own kids, the cousin who brings the wrong wine, the dog that sheds on everything — all under one roof for a week. One kitchen. One coffee maker. Shared bathroom schedules that require the organizational precision of a military operation.

There is a seating chart at dinner. There is a debate every single year about who gets which bedroom. There is an uncle who insists on getting to the beach by 8 a.m. and a teenager who does not surface until noon and somehow these two people share a bloodline and a vacation.

And they do it every year. On purpose. And they cannot wait.

I say this with complete sincerity: I respect it enormously. And I know with equal sincerity that it is not for us.

Why it only works in New Jersey

The Shore rental tradition exists everywhere on the East Coast. But it lives in New Jersey in a specific way that has no equivalent. The density of the towns helps — Long Beach Island, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle, the Wildwoods, Barnegat Light, all packed within a hundred miles of each other, each with its own personality and its own loyal constituency that will not hear a word against it.

Avalon people and Wildwood people are not the same people. Sea Isle people will tell you exactly why Sea Isle. LBI people require no encouragement whatsoever.

The summer of 2026 is here. The houses are rented. The same families are pulling into the same driveways they have been pulling into for longer than some of their children have been alive. The boogie boards are in the garage right where they left them last September.

I will be at Strathmere on a day trip sometime in June, watching the same ocean, thinking about Block Island.

And I will completely understand why they never left.