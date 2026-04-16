🔘 New 3,000 capacity entertainment venue opening at American Dream

️🔘 Multi-use space promises concerts, comedy, and private events with VIP perks

🔘 Bigger than NJPAC, smaller than the old Izod Center— will use Ticketmaster

EAST RUTHERFORD – New Jersey’s newest performance venue is within the mega entertainment and retail complex at American Dream.

The Dream Live Performing Arts Center has a 3,000-capacity venue and is located within the mall on the second and third levels, above the Garden Court.

It is set to open later this season, by early June and in time for the World Cup.

Designed as a multi-purpose space, the venue will host a range of performances spanning well-known musicians, comedy, theater and cultural programming.

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Dream Live Performing Arts Center is opening at American Dream mall in 2026 (Courtesy American Dream) Dream Live Performing Arts Center is opening at American Dream mall in 2026 (Courtesy American Dream) loading...

Concerts, VIP seating and luxury experience in NJ, using Ticketmaster services

The concerts will span genres including “rock, hip-hop, pop, EDM, and more,” according to officials, with ticketing managed through Ticketmaster.

Food and beverage services will be operated by Aramark, and guests can expect VIP seating, luxury boxes, and “elevated hospitality offerings.”

New American Dream concert venue set to open before World Cup

The venue will also be available as a rental for corporate events and private parties - it’s expected to play a “key role in American Dream’s World Cup programming,” a spokesperson added.

“The Dream Live Performing Arts Center represents a significant step forward in our continued evolution as a global entertainment destination,” American Dream Chief Marketing Officer Adam Petrick said in a written release.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality, immersive experiences for our guests, and the Dream Live Performing Arts Center will serve as a platform for top-tier talent and diverse programming.”

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Dream Live Performing Arts Center is opening at American Dream mall in 2026 (Courtesy American Dream) Dream Live Performing Arts Center is opening at American Dream mall in 2026 (Courtesy American Dream) loading...

3,000-seat space is larger than capacities of NJPAC and Wellmont Theater

The capacity for 3,000 attendees is a bit larger than the the NJPAC Prudential Hall, which has just under 2,900 seats — or the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, which can accommodate nearly 2,500.

It's considerably smaller than the entertainment venue that remains next-door, closed to the public since 2015.

Meadowlands Arena - formerly named for Brendan Byrne, Continental Airlines and then the Izod Center — had a capacity for about 20,000.

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