☑️Many NJ Transit riders could be shut out of NY Penn Station before World Cup games

☑️Only ticket holders could access special trains to MetLife Stadium

☑️Over 64,000 daily NJ Transit riders could face major commute disruptions

EAST RUTHERFORD — Parts of New York Penn Station will close to many NJ Transit riders during several World Cup matches if a transportation plan is implemented for the games in June and July.

NorthJersey.com was first to report that the busiest train station in the country could be closed to all NJ Transit riders except those with game tickets for four hours before a game starts. If the plan is implemented, ticketholders will use a specific entrance to ride to Secaucus to catch a train or bus to the stadium.

A total of eight games are scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, including the championship game. Four of the games are on weekdays (June 16, 22, 25, and 30), two on Saturday (June 13 and 27), and two on Sunday (July 5 and 19). The games start late in the afternoon, although the four-hour window will affect the commute.

"The mobility plan is still being finalized and will be announced later this month. NJ Transit remains committed to safely transporting 40,000 fans to and from the FIFA matches, while also providing a transportation plan that will minimize the impacts to our regular riders to the greatest extent possible," NJ Transit said in a statement.

2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament schedule (FIFA.com) loading...

Heavy reliance on NJ Transit with limited parking options

The World Cup is relying heavily on NJ Transit to get fans to the games, as "traditional" parking and tailgating at the stadium or the American Dream entertainment and retail complex will not be allowed.

The World Cup website states that fans will take a "matchday-only train direct to NYNJ Stadium exclusively for ticketholders." MetLife will be dropped from the venue's name by FIFA because of its policy on sponsorships and naming rights.

Over 64,000 rail riders board NJ Transit trains daily at New York Penn Station as of June 2025, according to the agency's statistics.

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