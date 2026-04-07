⚽ American Dream is hosting a 39-day World Cup fan fest

🎉 The massive indoor celebration will span the entire mall

🌎 With millions expected, the event promises global energy

EAST RUTHERFORD — Soccer fans, it’s time to party.

39-day World Cup fan fest at American Dream in East Rutherford

American Dream is turning up the festivities with Dream Fan Fest, a 39-day World Cup celebration featuring viewing parties, original programming, celebrity appearances, brand activations, concerts, water park parties, and so much more.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our region, and American Dream will be at the center of off-the-pitch activity,” said Adam Petrick, chief marketing officer of American Dream in East Rutherford.

Millions of visitors from around the world will be treated to gameday hospitality and non-matchday experiences.

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The court at American Dream, East Rutherford (American Dream) The court at American Dream, East Rutherford (American Dream) loading...

Indoor World Cup events, viewing parties, and entertainment across mega mall

Unlike traditional fan fests, American Dream is one of only a few destinations in the region activating for the full duration of the World Cup tournament in a climate-controlled environment with unmatched programming, Petrick said.

The 39-day celebration will span the entire mall property with programming distributed across multiple venues.

More than 250 retailers, 65 dining venues, and 30 attractions will participate, according to American Dream.

The mall’s 11 full-service restaurants will offer curated menus and host gameday hospitality experiences.

Dream Fan Fest at American Dream, East Rutherford (American Dream) Dream Fan Fest at American Dream, East Rutherford (American Dream) loading...

Concerts, water park parties, and celebrity appearances planned

Key venues, including The Rink, Dream Live Performing Arts Center, Expo Center, and DreamWorks Water Park will host live performances, concerts, and postgame events.

Guests can attend daily viewing parties enhanced by brand activations, live entertainment, and celebrity appearances.

The property, in partnership with FIFA, will also offer thousands of parking spaces on match days.

Ticket info for FIFA World Cup 2026 NJ and PA (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 NJ (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) loading...

Messi experience, FIFA trophy tour highlight NJ World Cup buildup

Several recent and upcoming additions further strengthen American Dream’s connection to the global game. Adidas has opened its U.S. exclusive soccer-focused flagship store. The Messi Experience, honoring global icon Lionel Messi, is expected to debut soon. The Soccer Factory, a museum celebrating Diego Maradona, along with numerous other sports, luxury, and lifestyle brands can be found at the North Jersey mega mall, too.

Also, in collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber, 1,000 New Jersey small businesses will have the chance to showcase their products and services at La Plaza de Futbol.

In the lead-up to the tournament, which kicks off June 11 in New Jersey, American Dream will host a series of marquee moments, including giveaways and special events, ending with the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at The Rink on June 3 and 4.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

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