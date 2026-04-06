🐶 A starving, abandoned dog was found in a crate on a Marlboro roadside

💔 The Monmouth County SPCA says the Pomeranian mix is fighting to survive

💸 A GoFundMe has already raised over $24,000

MARLBORO — Left to die.

A neglected, severely emaciated dog is clinging to life after being found dumped and abandoned in a crate last week, on the side of a road in Marlboro.

Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) loading...

Abandoned dog found near death in Marlboro roadside crate

The Monmouth County SPCA said the dog, whom they named Firefox, believed to be a Pomeranian mix, weighed only three pounds, could not walk, and was skeletal from starvation.

“This frail baby has a Body Condition Score of 1 — the lowest possible rating before death,” the SPCA wrote on its Facebook page.

Firefox was discarded like a piece of trash, staff members wrote. While law enforcement hunts for the person who did this, the SPCA volunteers and staff are fighting to keep his tiny body strong.

Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) loading...

Severe starvation and trauma leave dog fighting for survival

“With a body score of 1 and blood sugar levels 4x the normal limit from pure trauma, his recovery will be long and costly. Every dollar you give is a defiant “no” to cruelty and a “yes” to Firefox’s second chance,” they wrote.

Firefox barely survived his first night with the county SPCA. He needs round-the-clock monitoring, staff members said. His medical issues are currently secondary to severe starvation and neglect, making his road to recovery a long and tedious one.

Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) loading...

GoFundMe surpasses $24K as community rallies for abused dog

A GoFundMe has already surpassed $24,000 for Firefox’s care.

The SPCA said all the funds raised will be used to cover the dog’s emergency hospitalization (critical monitoring for stress-induced glucose spikes and refeeding syndrome), physical therapy (rehabilitation to help him regain the strength to walk properly again), nutritional support (specialized food for safe weight gain), and ongoing veterinary care (repeat diagnostics and exams to ensure his organs can recover from the trauma of starvation.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) Firefox was left to die on the side of a road in Marlboro, weighing only three pounds and could not walk (MCSPCA via Facebook) loading...

Police seek suspect in shocking animal cruelty case

If anyone knows who abandoned Firefox, please call the Marlboro Police Department.

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