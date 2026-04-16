45 NJ towns earn “Healthy Town” status — see who made the cut
Sometimes in life we’re just playing the cards we are dealt. In my 20s I found out I had previously undiagnosed type 1 diabetes. That’s the rare kind, which accounts for only 5% of diabetics and is more serious. My 21-year-old son found out at 14 he has Celiac disease. In both cases, it just happens. It’s nothing you’ve done to cause it. Just a bad hand dealt you.
But in many cases, there are things you can control. Even where you live can make a difference, right down to a micro level.
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Nj.com reported, for example, that the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute recently announced the Mayor's Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town” winners for 2025.
These are 45 towns that received the recognition for steps they took to encourage residents to improve physical activity and nutrition, and foster safer environments and supporting mental health resources.
The campaign is done in partnership with the New Jersey League of Municipalities.
“Each year, the Mayor's Wellness Campaign continues to raise the bar for what local leadership can accomplish to strengthen the health and wellness of their communities,” said Julie DeSimone, who is vice president of Community Health at the Quality Institute.
SEE ALSO: U.S. News lists New Jersey's best hospitals for 2025-2026
Did your town make the list of New Jersey’s 45 healthiest towns? Scroll through the list below to see.
Asbury Park
Bass River Township
Bay Head
Bergenfield
Bernards Township
Berkeley Heights
Brick
Clark
Cranbury Township
Cresskill
Deerfield Township
Edison Township
Elizabeth
Englewood
Evesham Township
Fort Lee
Franklin Lakes
Freehold Township
Glen Rock
Hamilton Township
Hillsborough Township
Jefferson Township
Linden
Livingston Township
Long Branch
Maplewood
Merchantville Borough
Montclair
Montgomery Township
Mountainside
New Milford
Passaic
Paterson
Plainfield
Princeton
Red Bank
Ridgewood
Rockaway Township
Roselle
Rutherford
South Brunswick
Stafford
Wenonah
Wildwood Crest
Woodbridge Township
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