Sometimes in life we’re just playing the cards we are dealt. In my 20s I found out I had previously undiagnosed type 1 diabetes. That’s the rare kind, which accounts for only 5% of diabetics and is more serious. My 21-year-old son found out at 14 he has Celiac disease. In both cases, it just happens. It’s nothing you’ve done to cause it. Just a bad hand dealt you.

But in many cases, there are things you can control. Even where you live can make a difference, right down to a micro level.

SEE ALSO: NJ public worker health premiums could rise in 2026

Nj.com reported, for example, that the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute recently announced the Mayor's Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town” winners for 2025.

These are 45 towns that received the recognition for steps they took to encourage residents to improve physical activity and nutrition, and foster safer environments and supporting mental health resources.

The campaign is done in partnership with the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

“Each year, the Mayor's Wellness Campaign continues to raise the bar for what local leadership can accomplish to strengthen the health and wellness of their communities,” said Julie DeSimone, who is vice president of Community Health at the Quality Institute.

Xavier Lorenzo (Getty Images) Xavier Lorenzo (Getty Images) loading...

Did your town make the list of New Jersey’s 45 healthiest towns? Scroll through the list below to see.

Asbury Park

Bass River Township

Bay Head

Bergenfield

Bernards Township

Berkeley Heights

Brick

Clark

Cranbury Township

Cresskill

Deerfield Township

Edison Township

Elizabeth

Englewood

Evesham Township

Fort Lee

Franklin Lakes

Freehold Township

Glen Rock

Hamilton Township

Hillsborough Township

Jefferson Township

Linden

Livingston Township

Long Branch

Maplewood

Merchantville Borough

Montclair

Montgomery Township

Mountainside

New Milford

Passaic

Paterson

Plainfield

Princeton

Red Bank

Ridgewood

Rockaway Township

Roselle

Rutherford

South Brunswick

Stafford

Wenonah

Wildwood Crest

Woodbridge Township

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

7 things you forgot about how great New Jersey is We can all easily forget that are some really great aspects—joys even—of living in the Great Garden State. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco