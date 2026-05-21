Mesmerizing Spotted Eagle Rays are now at Adventure Aquarium
It’s always a good time to check out Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ, but this weekend is especially exciting.
A true gem to visit, the aquarium is known for its penguin exhibit, the longest shark bridge in the world (where you can walk just above the sharks), and huge hippos in addition to their many massive tanks. Now, there are new additions to the Adventure family.
Adventure Aquarium welcomes five Spotted Eagle Rays
After months of behind the scenes preparation and care, the experts at the Aquarium will introduce the Spotted Eagle Rays to its gorgeous Ocean Realm exhibit.
With the rays’ arrival, Adventure Aquarium becomes the only aquarium in the Northeast where you can come face-to-face with the endangered species.
As with most underwater creatures, pictures barely do them justice. It’s not until you see them gliding through the exhibit that you get their mesmerizing beauty.
In Ocean Realm, you can watch the rays soar through more than 760,000 gallons of water along with sharks, sea turtles, and many other extraordinary marine animals.
To help welcome them, Adventure Aquarium will host special themed programming over Memorial Day Weekend, including educational exhibit talks with animal experts and craft activities.
While our new ray friends are currently around two to three feet in width, they are expected to grow significantly over time, eventually reaching up to five-foot wingspans and weighing several hundred pounds.
Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden, NJ
You can find more information on Adventure Aquarium’s website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.