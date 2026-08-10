Spotted Lanternflies are showing up again in New Jersey. Are you seeing them?
Here we go again! I haven't really noticed many Spotted Lanternflies where I live this summer, so I was pretty surprised to see so many of them in Abury Park during our live broadcast this past Friday.
Sightings Of Spotted Lanternflies In New Jersey
I noticed some on the boardwalk and along the sidewalk while walking back to my car a few blocks off the boardwalk. Of course, their numbers vary from town to town and from year to year in New Jersey; they just caught my attention because I haven't really seen many recently.
However, Spotted Lanternflies will become more noticeable as we head into the latter part of summer and early fall, when they're considered most active. They can turn up in places where you may not have noticed them before.
Spotted Lanternflies In New Jersey Are Usually Worse This Time Of Year
So, what does that mean for New Jersey? We need to keep doing our part to help control the spread. Stomp, stomp, and stomp some more!
Spotted Lanternflies can become a major problem for agriculture, landscaping, and our overall ecosystem by feeding on plants and trees, causing significant damage.
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You may not be seeing many right now, while someone just a few towns away could be seeing them everywhere. Are you seeing Spotted Lanternflies where you live? Let us know in the comments below.
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