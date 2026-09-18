⚠️ Xiong Jin was sentenced to 30 years for slashing a woman’s face at Newark Airport.

➡️ Jin must serve more than 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

🔴 Port Authority officers witnessed the August 2024 attack and quickly responded.

NEWARK — A knife-wielding attacker who slashed a woman's face at Newark Liberty International Airport gets decades in prison.

In June, 56-year-old Xiong Jin pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the August 2024 knife assault at Terminal A, on a 36-year-old victim from North Carolina.

Newark Airport slasher, Xiong Jin, is sentenced to prison ( Essex County Jail) Newark Airport slasher sentenced - Xiong Jin Essex County Jail

A violent history comes back into focus

Jin previously did several stints in prison for aggravated assault convictions.

He had gotten out of jail just about a week before the airport attack, the New York Post reported.

Due to his violent criminal record, Jin was tried as a persistent offender.

On Sept. 11, he was sentenced to 30 years — more than 25 of which he must serve being eligible for parole.

Newark Airport Terminal A (Port Authority NYNJ) Newark Airport Terminal A (Port Authority NYNJ)

Port Authority officers saw the attack unfold

Port Authority Police officers were patrolling Terminal A near Door 4 on Level 3 on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at 4:50 p.m., when they saw the stabbing unfold.

Jin approached the victim from behind as she stood with a companion and slashed her across the right side of her face with a three-inch fixed-blade knife.

The victim's wound required more than a dozen stitches to close, The U.S. Mirror reported.

“I hope this sentence can provide some assurance to the victim and her family, as well as the community, that we will not tolerate these egregious offenses and will expend all of our efforts to bring offenders to justice,” Union County prosecutor William Daniel said on Friday.

He also commended the Port Authority officers who swiftly responded to the attack.

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