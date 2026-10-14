🔴 An Essex County man has been convicted of murdering a 16-year-old boy and attempting to kill another man in separate shootings.

⚖️ James Tolbert, 31, of East Orange, was found guilty of multiple charges after a jury deliberated for just one day.

🎯 Prosecutors said the second shooting involved 19 rounds fired at a man outside a Newark home following a child’s birthday party.

EAST ORANGE — An Essex County man has been found guilty in the murder of a teenager and the attempted murder of another person in separate shootings nearly four years ago, Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced.

On Friday, Oct. 9, after only one day of deliberations, a jury found James Tolbert, 31, of East Orange, guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting.

The jury also found Tolbert guilty of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in connection with the 2023 shooting.

Teenager shot and killed at close range in Irvington

On Nov. 27, 2022, Tolbert and several other men picked up 16-year-old Alsanir Hall from a home in Newark and drove him to Irvington, the prosecution proved. After exiting the vehicle with Hall, Tolbert demanded money from the teen, and shot him in the face at close range. Tolbert and the other people in the car, then ran away.

Gunman fired 19 rounds at man outside Newark home

The prosecution also proved that on January 22, 2023, Tolbert used the same handgun to fire into a home in Newark, where a five-year old’s birthday party had taken place.

Tolbert and another gunman threw items outside the residence to lure 26-year-old Altiliyah Butler outside. The men fired 19 rounds at Butler, striking him twice.

Prosecutors hope murder conviction brings family closure

“While nothing can bring Alsanir back, we hope this verdict brings some closure to his family and his loved ones and helps them continue to heal,” Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Austin Edward said.

It’s not clear when sentencing will take place.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom