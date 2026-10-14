In 1897, the Cleveland Spiders signed Louis Francis Sockalexis, a member of Maine’s Penobscot Nation and the first American Indian to play major league baseball.

He batted .338 in his rookie season, and sportswriters sometimes called the Spiders the Indians, in reference to him.

The Spiders folded after the 1899 season.

A short time later, Cleveland had a new baseball franchise, which began play in 1901. From 1903 through 1914, that club was called the Cleveland Naps, named for its popular star second baseman Napoleon "Nap" Lajoie.

Lajoie was white and of French-Canadian ancestry. After he departed following the 1914 season, the club adopted the Indians name in 1915.

Think about that: Instead of being a disparaging name, it was a celebration of Indian culture and a show of support and pride for a pioneer who was a major league first, as well as the city that embraced him.

Some historians debate whether the name was intended to honor Sockalexis or was inspired by the success of the "Boston Braves" named for American Indian warriors.

Either way, the sentiment is the same.

Honor, respect and celebrating actual history.

The Indians won the World Series in 1920 and 1948.

The team changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, bending the knee to woke culture.

Much like the Washington Redskins, which I wrote about years ago defending the name. My position was in line with what most people thought at the time.

The Redskins name should be viewed as honoring American Indian history rather than disparaging it.

I challenged efforts to eliminate the name and cited a Washington Post poll reporting that nine in ten Americans who identified as "Native Americans" surveyed were not offended by it.

Preserving the name could be a form of recognition rather than disrespect.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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