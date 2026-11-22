Cue those barking dogs for some “Jingle Bells.”

Think your dog deserves a little face time with Santa? Maybe your cat has been especially good this year? Well, perk up those ears.

Freehold Raceway Mall is making room for some four-legged holiday visitors.

The mall is bringing back its “Pet Night with Santa,” giving pet owners the chance to bring their furry family members in for a holiday visit and a photo with the big guy himself. Who’s a good boy?!

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

The special evenings are happening on Mondays through Dec. 14, so there are several opportunities to get that perfect holiday picture before Christmas. You know you want one.

All visits will take place in Zara Court on the mall’s lower level.

You can snap your pic on the following dates: Nov. 23, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 from 4pm to 8pm.

The final Pet Night is on Dec. 14 which gets an extra hour, running from 4pm to 9pm.

Pictures from the visits will be available for purchase, so you can have something to share with family and friends or turn into this year’s holiday card.

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash brown curly haired small dog on santa hat

There are a few ground rules. Exotic pets are not permitted. I guess Santa drew the line at 12-foot boa constrictors? Smart man!

Also, all animals should be well-behaved and kept on a leash to help keep things safe and comfortable for everyone.

Reservations for Santa visits can be made through the Freehold Raceway Mall website.

A reservation is a good idea for you fur parents, because honestly, getting your dog to sit still long enough for a decent Saint Nick pic might be the biggest Christmas miracle of all.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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