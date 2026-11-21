Well well well, New Jerseyans, you’ve been a little more promiscuous than I would have thought.

It seems as though some of you are not being as true to your spouse as you said you would be in your wedding vows.

How do I know?

A new study was put out by BabeStation revealing which states are the most unfaithful to their husbands or wives and it’s not a great look for the Garden State.

Photo by Tim Witzdam on Unsplash A phone screen displays colorful heart emojis

The research conducted by the British live cam site analyzed the search volume for ‘Ashley Madison’ related terms.

For those who don’t remember what Ashley Madison is, it’s an app for married people to cheat on their partners. The original slogan for the site was “Life is short. Have an affair.” They’ve since rebranded to “Where desire meets discretion.”

Classy.

BabeStation looked specifically at searches for Ashley Madison and calculated its average number of monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens in each state.

Photo by Nathana Rebouças on Unsplash computer screen showing google search

Colorado takes the top spot in the country, with an average of 474 monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens.

The state least likely to cheat on their partners is Mississippi, with an average of 192 monthly Google searches for Ashley Madison per 100,000 people.

How likely are New Jerseyans to cheat on their partner?

New Jersey tied with Pennsylvania at number 14 in the ranking of all 50 states, with 367 Ashley Madison searches per 100,000 residents.

Photo by Daniel Mok on Unsplash A man and woman looking at each other outdoors

How anyone could think to cheat in New Jersey is beyond me.

Not only because of the obvious moral reasons but you’d think with how densely populated we are it’d be impossible to do anything in secret without running into someone you know.

Ah shoot, I just realized I became part of the statistic after Googling ‘Ashley Madison’ to find their slogans for this article. No one tell my significant other!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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