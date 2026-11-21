I figured a few of you would have Walpack Inn memories.

I didn't expect so many of you to have 50 years of them.

When I wrote that the Sussex County restaurant is no longer for sale, we asked on our Facebook page if you'd ever made the trip. Dozens of you answered with memories, menu tips and even advice for my camping trip with Wayne.

Here's what you told me.

'Customer for over 50 years'

Some of you have been going longer than I've been on the radio.

"Customer for over 50 years." — Ken

"I remember the piano player from way back when and the smell of homemade bread." — Cheryl

"Awesome place. We come twice a year. My old roots as a Boy Scout are up there." — Chris

"Every time we come north." — Frank

And this might be the best one for anyone who thinks Walpack is too far away:

"I'm lucky to live just across the river from this wonderful place. Always our go-to for a good meal, atmosphere and scenery second to none." — Liz

The Kittatinny Mountains rise behind the Walpack Inn. (Google Maps) The Kittatinny Mountains rise behind the Walpack Inn. (Google Maps)

What to order

The prime rib came up a lot.

"Prime rib here I come." — Scott

"I love that place. Great food, salad bar and atmosphere." — Garo

One reader said the Friday prime rib special is still around, at $39. Check with the Inn before you go.

A tip for my trip

My pal Wayne and I are planning a Sunfish Pond hike with dinner at the Inn afterward. Then a different Wayne chimed in with a plan of his own:

"Just camp next door at the Black Bear campground, then pitch your tent next to the Flatbrook and walk over from there." — Wayne

No hiking boots needed for that one. I like it.

Staying in the family

People were just glad the Heigis family is keeping it.

"So very happy that it will stay in the family." — Maria

"This place is in the most beautiful part of our entire state, and the history of this area is absolutely amazing." — John

One reader even asked, "Are they still open?" Yes, Joe, they are. That's exactly why the family asked everyone to spread the word.

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Chairs line up for the view of the valley at the Walpack Inn. (Walpack Inn via Facebook)

So, what's your Walpack Inn order? I'm taking notes for the trip.