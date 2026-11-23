OpenTable recently released their list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2026. The online reservation site looked at insights from millions of patron reviews and demand to find the best of the best.

Of all the dining spots highlighted, the Garden State only got one spot on the prestigious list.

The Saddle River Inn is one of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

The Saddle River Inn, established in 1981, is a contemporary French-American restaurant that sits right along the Saddle River.

@SaddleRiverInn via Instagram @SaddleRiverInn via Instagram

Owner and Chef Jamie Knott, who took over in 2013, changes the menu twice seasonally and cooks with ingredients at the height of their freshness. His chefs use only Prime dry-aged beef, line caught, sustainable seafood and local organic produce whenever possible.

The restaurant’s staff took to social media to express gratitude.

“This recognition belongs to every person who makes Saddle River Inn what it is,” they posted on Instagram.

Our kitchen team, whose care shows in every plate; our front of house, who welcome each guest like family; and every member of our staff who brings heart to this house night after night.

@SaddleRiverInn via Instagram @SaddleRiverInn via Instagram

“To our guests and our community, thank you. For your loyalty, your celebrations, your quiet Tuesday dinners and your milestone evenings. You are the reason we do what we do.”

The Saddle River Inn is located at 2 Barnstable Court in Saddle River, NJ.

According to OpenTable they are open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.. Their Friday and Saturday hours are 5:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m..

@SaddleRiverInn via Instagram @SaddleRiverInn via Instagram

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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