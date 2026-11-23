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Police response to a crash on Lakewood Road in Toms River Sat., Nov. 21, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) Police response to a crash on Lakewood Road in Toms River Sat., Nov. 21, 2026

A pedestrian was struck while crossing Route 9 in Toms River Saturday night

A second driver hit the man after the first driver stopped to help

Investigators believe the fleeing car was a 2010-2013 Infiniti G37

TOMS RIVER — A driver who hit a pedestrian lying in Route 9 in Toms River Saturday night dragged the man a significant distance before fleeing, according to investigators.

A 68-year-old man was struck by a Mazda CG, or Capella, around 7:05 p.m. while crossing northbound Lakewood Road (Route 9) near Riverwood Drive and the Ocean County Career Center outside of a crosswalk, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The driver of the sedan immediately stopped and tried to help the man. Police said she showed no signs of impairment and had a valid driver's license.

Another driver hit the man and kept going

As the driver got out of her car, she noticed a sedan approaching from behind and signaled for it to stop. Instead, the sedan hit the man lying in the road, dragged him "a significant distance" and kept going, according to Billhimer.

The investigation determined the second vehicle was likely a 2010-2013 Infiniti G37 sedan.

Altaray Cunningham (Altaray Cunningham via Facebook) Altaray Cunningham

A fatal fight between neighbors at a South Brunswick apartment complex left a community shaken

A 28-year-old man faces murder and weapons charges in the deadly altercation.

Police, school staff and counselors are helping residents and families cope.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A fatal fight between next-door neighbors left a Middlesex County apartment community shaken Friday night, with residents — including children — reportedly coming outside to witness the commotion.

South Brunswick police went to Sugar Maple Court inside the Royal Oaks Apartment complex off Route 1 around 7:30 p.m. and found Altaray Cunningham, 44, with injuries from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera.

Jordan Williams, 28, was located hours later in Woodbridge before fleeing to Franklin Township, where he barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He was taken into custody by Somerset County SWAT and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Estremera did not disclose what led up to their altercation.

Neighbors told News 12 that the commotion between neighbors brought residents out of their homes to witness the fight, including some children. One neighbor said Cunningham was a "good guy." According to his Facebook page, he worked at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth.

South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley credited Police Chief James Ryan and his department for the police work that quickly brought Williams into custody and for their follow-up with residents. Ryan, Deputy Police Chief Dennis Yuhasz and crisis counselors were in the neighborhood Saturday, talking to residents and helping them find support, according to Carley.

New Jersey gas prices are averaging $4.29 a gallon, nearly 43% higher than a year ago.(Getty images) New Jersey gas prices are averaging $4.29 a gallon, nearly 43% higher than a year ago.(Getty images)

⛽ Regular gas averaged $3.69 a gallon nationwide Friday, down 18 cents in a week and 58 cents in a month.

GasBuddy expects the national average to fall to $3.62 on Thanksgiving, which would still set a holiday record.

AAA expects about 90% of Thanksgiving travelers to drive.

Gas prices are falling just in time for the Thanksgiving getaway. AAA put the national average for regular gas at $3.69 a gallon Friday, down 18 cents from a week earlier and 58 cents from a month earlier. Prices fell in all 50 states over the past week, and AAA expects about nine in 10 holiday travelers to hit the road.

Even with that relief at the pump, drivers could pay more than they have on any previous Thanksgiving. GasBuddy forecasts a national average of $3.62 a gallon on Thanksgiving Day, six cents above the record set in 2022. An oversupply of gasoline and seasonal driving trends have helped bring prices down over the past month.

The sinkhole in Jefferson on Nov. 20, 2026. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) The sinkhole in Jefferson on Nov. 20, 2026. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook)

⚠️ A sinkhole closed the ramp from Weldon Road to Route 15 northbound Friday

❗ The Weldon Road bridge is closed in both directions after the sinkhole affected its integrity, the mayor says.

➡️ Route 15 northbound is closed at Edison Road ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

JEFFERSON — A sinkhole has forced officials to close a section of Route 15 northbound and the Weldon Road bridge, causing delays ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge.

The ramp from Weldon Road to Route 15 northbound was closed around 8:45 a.m. Friday after the sinkhole in Morris County was first discovered, according to the state Department of Transportation. More nearby closures for emergency repairs followed.

Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen shared an alert on Facebook around 11 a.m. Since then, Route 15 northbound has been closed at Edison Road. A detour is sending traffic to Route 181 through Edison and Esponong Roads.

The sinkhole opened up just next to the Weldon Road bridge, which is now closed in both directions. While the sinkhole wasn’t directly on the roadway, Wilsusen said it affected the bridge’s integrity.

In 2022, New Jersey began a $7.6 million project to replace the bridge after cracks developed in two beams. This fall, Jefferson also received a $328,000 state grant to mill and pave Weldon Road.

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer) (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

⚡ One New Jersey lawmaker wants to ban stores from selling energy drinks to anyone under 16.

Retailers caught selling the heavily caffeinated drinks to teens could face fines of up to $1,000 for repeat violations.

️ The bill cites health risks to children and adolescents and is now awaiting committee consideration.

TRENTON — Teens under 16 may not be able to buy energy drinks like Red Bull, Monster, and other similar brands from a store in New Jersey if state lawmakers pass a bill and Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs it into law.

The bill, A5773, introduced this week by Assemblyman Chris Tully, D-Bergen, would fine retailers up to $1,000 if they are caught repeatedly selling heavily caffeinated drinks to kids under 16.

Under the bill, a retail establishment in the Garden State would be prohibited from selling an energy drink to a person under 16, either directly or indirectly.

The bill defines an “energy drink” as a prepackaged nonalcoholic beverage that has been intentionally supplemented with at least 80 mg or more of total caffeine per serving.

Stores could face $1,000 fines for selling energy drinks to teens

Any store that violates the prohibition under this bill and sells an energy drink to a teen would be fined $500 for the first offense and up to $1,000 for a second or repeated offense.

The bill was prompted by research showing “high-dose caffeinated energy drinks pose documented health risks to young people, Tully told NJ.com.

Thanksgiving snow - When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2026 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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