When was the last time you put down your phone, turned off Netflix and actually went out for a night of entertainment?

We’ve become a society of people staring at screens, scrolling through social media and watching other people have fun.

Enough already.

There’s nothing quite like live entertainment, especially when it involves laughing at ourselves here in New Jersey.

Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. we’re bringing “Proud to Be New Jersey Funny!” to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center.

I’ll be hosting a terrific lineup featuring New Jersey 101.5 personalities like Steve Trevelise, Jill Myra, Eric Potts and Gemini, along with special guest comedian Fred Rubino.

We’re talking Jersey attitudes, Jersey characters and all those things we think but don’t always say out loud.

Believe me, there’s plenty of material!

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Carteret is proving that local investment matters

But there’s a bigger story here. Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman deserves real credit for what he’s doing to bring business, investment and entertainment into his town.

Instead of accepting the decline of a traditional downtown, Reiman has made economic development and revitalization priorities.

The Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center is a perfect example of how a community can use entertainment to attract visitors, support restaurants and local businesses, and create a destination.

Carteret’s redevelopment efforts have helped attract billions in private investment, with new residential, commercial, and entertainment projects contributing to the town’s transformation.

That’s the kind of leadership I like to see.

Government creating an environment where businesses want to invest, people want to visit, and communities can thrive.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Get out, support local businesses and have some fun

Here’s where you come in: Support live entertainment. Support the local economy. Get out of the house and have some fun.

Bring your better half, bring your friends, and come laugh with us.

We could all use a little more laughter and a lot less screen time. Click here for tickets and show details

See you at the show.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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