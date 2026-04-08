⚖️ NJ police sergeant charged in deadly shooting released from custody

🏠 Strict home detention allows limited movement for work and legal needs

⚖️ Officer pleads not guilty; next court hearing set for April

A Woodbridge police sergeant charged with aggravated manslaughter is being released to home detention with restrictions.

Marco Bruno, 39, was indicted by a state grand jury for shooting and killing Aamir Allen, of Carteret, during a tense early morning confrontation in May 2025, New Jersey 101.5 reported yesterday.

Allen, a 35-year-old known domestic violence offender, was armed with a baseball bat that he refused to put down, after 911 calls reporting that he was beating a victim at a nearby home in the Port Reading section.

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Body cam footage from Woodbridge Sgt. Marco Bruno in May 2025 deadly shooting (NJOAG)

Bodycam footage shows tense confrontation before shots fired

Intense body cam footage from Bruno released Tuesday evening shows his arrival near a closed convenience store, where about a dozen fellow officers had already gathered.

Bruno is seen pushing past and drawing his gun, ordering Allen to drop the “f**ing bat” and repeating the command six times before firing six bullets.

One of the officers had just asked on a police radio about whether someone with a taser was on the way — a minute or so later, that officer is heard saying "shots fired, shots fired" and calling for someone to grab a medical bag.

Allen died within several hours at a local hospital.

Strict home detention rules and legal proceedings

Bruno has surrendered his firearms, carry permits and passport, state prosecutors said during a Wednesday remote court appearance through Union Vicinage Central Judicial Processing.

His home detention includes level-three restrictions, which allow leaving home only with advance notice for lawyer meetings, work, and family obligations.

He entered a not guilty plea through defense attorney Michael DeMarco.

Bruno’s next court date is April 20 for a post-indictment hearing with Union County Superior Court Judge Christopher Struben.

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