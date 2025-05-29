🔻NJ man with baseball bat shot

🔻 Police were on domestic violence call

🔻 Dies at hospital hours later

A 35-year-old Middlesex County man armed with a baseball bat was shot by a police officer and later died, state authorities said on Thursday.

Woodbridge police received an emergency call around 1 a.m. reporting a domestic violence dispute. Officers responded to a home in the Port Reading section on East Tappen Street.

Timeline of 911 call and shooting of Aamir Allen

Aamir Allen, of Carteret, left the residence from where the call was made and walked on Port Reading Avenue to a convenience store, where police found him with the bat.

During an encounter outside the store, a police sergeant fired his service weapon and wounded Allen.

He died at a local hospital several hours later, before 9:30 a.m.

The police-involved shooting was now under standard review by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Aamir Allen background revealed

Allen had a long history of domestic violence arrests, according to court records.

He had served just over a year in state prison from August 2023 to November 2024, for an aggregate term that included a 2021 aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and several counts of harassment or bias intimidation.

Allen was also arrested multiple times for violating restraining orders in Middlesex County, between 2012 and 2016.

The charge was downgraded each time and transferred to family court.

