Excellent news for Middlesex County residents if you’re a burger fan: a new Habit Burger & Grill just opened in Woodbridge last week.

Serving up freshly made, delicious food since 1969, the chain is known for its chargrilled burgers, tuna sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, crisp salads, and frozen treats like hand-spun shakes and sundaes.

Habit Burger & Grill Habit Burger & Grill via Facebook/ Canva/ TSm Illustrations loading...

Fresh, feel-good food

Habit Burger & Grill also serves a variety of sides, including regular fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries, and tempura green bean fries.

I have to admit, I’ve never even heard of tempura green bean fries, but I’m tempted. People in or around the Woodbridge area had better come hungry.

The newest New Jersey Habit Burger & Grill is located at 996 St. Georges Ave., Woodbridge.

The restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with options for phone order pick-up or delivery depending on where you are.

They also offer catering services, which you can learn about on their website.

Habit Burger & Grill Habit Burger & Grill via Facebook/ Canva/ TSm Illustrations loading...

Where you can find a Habit Burger & Grill in New Jersey

With the opening of the Woodbridge restaurant, this is the 18th location of the chain in the Garden State.

You can also find a Habit Burger & Grill in East Brunswick, Clifton, Eatontown, Lawrenceville, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, Cedar Knolls, Montvale, Englewood, Florham Park, River Edge, Union, Bridgewater, Fair Lawn, Teterboro, Bloomfield, and Wayne.

Hopefully, there will be more coming to New Jersey soon, and if you’re one of their many dedicated workers, may I suggest you consider opening up a spot in Freehold? Asking for a friend… (me).

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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