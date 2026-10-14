If you are an ice cream lover, then you need to try this amazing local ice cream shop I discovered that might be the best in the state.

Some Of The Best Ice Cream In New Jersey

We have so many great ice cream shops in New Jersey that it's hard to name one place as the best. But I have discovered one local ice cream shop this definitely in the conversation.

This place is nestled in the quaint Jersey Shore town of Point Pleasant Borough, and locals are loving the ice cream at Point Creamery.

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It's located at 3014 Route 88 in Point Pleasant, and locals and visitors alike are raving about the ice cream at Point Creamery.

The Great Ice Cream At Point Creamery

The ice cream at Point Creamery is always fresh and delicious, and there is so much to choose from. They even have a big selection of amazing vegan choices.

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It's hard to narrow the ice cream flavors down to one choice when you have options like Waffle Cone Explosion, Death By Chocolate, Cannoli, and Chocolate Covered Pretzel, but I have to say that the Black Raspberry is my absolute favorite.

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And the service at Point Creamery is always friendly and wonderful, making the whole experience a great one.

The Best Ice Cream In New Jersey

So, if you love good ice cream all the time, then you have to make your way to Point Creamery in Point Pleasant Borough. You'll be glad you did.

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They are open every day from 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm. Enjoy!

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise