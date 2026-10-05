It is getting chilly in New Jersey, and that means it's getting close to chili season. So, which Garden State restaurant has the best chili in the state?

Which New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Chili In The State?

I woke up a couple of times this week to a morning that featured a little nip in the air. I reached for a hoodie and wished I had a bowl of chili.

Few things cheer a summer lover like me up this time of year more than a hearty bowl of chili. Whether it's at a tailgate party or a friend's house during a football game, nothing hits the spot more than delicious chili this time of year.

Photo by Svitlana on Unsplash Photo by Svitlana on Unsplash

But what if no one in the house feels like taking the time to cook up some chili? What if you just want to put a sweater on, jump in the car, and have some exceptional chili served to you?

The Top 3 Best Restaurants For Chili In New Jersey

That is the very question we asked New Jersey residents on several social media platforms, and since they are the best judges of great food in the Garden State, I used their votes to compile a top 3 list.

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We have a lot of chili fans in New Jersey, but here are the restaurants that got the most votes for the best chili in the state.

#3 Klee's Bar & Grill, Seaside Heights - It's a famous bar and grill, and the chili is outstanding.

#2 Ugly Mug, Cape May - This is a legendary and amazing spot in Cape May, and all the food is great.

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#1 Fred & Ethel's Lantern Light, Smithville - This restaurant is a personal favorite of mine, and the Steak Chili is amazing.

Enjoy chili season in New Jersey, and visit the great restaurants serving it up that made our top 3.

New Jersey's most cozy Italian restaurant Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy