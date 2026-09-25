If you are looking for a romantic restaurant in New Jersey to take the one you love to, this might be the best choice in the state.

One Of New Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurants

There is an amazing restaurant in New Jersey that I fell in love with years ago that is my absolute go-to restaurant for special occasions.

This gorgeous restaurant, tucked into a beautiful spot in Sea Girt, has everything you need for a perfect, romantic dinner.

Google Maps Google Maps

Let me tell you about one of New Jersey's most fabulous and romantic restaurants. Let's spend a minute talking about Scarborough Fair.

Scarborough Fair Is One Of New Jersey's Best Restaurants

It's New Jersey, so the talk about a great restaurant has to begin with the food, and each selection on Scarborough Fair's creative menu is better than the next.

Read More: Brand New Italian Restaurant Is Making Waves In New Jersey

I have been there over a dozen times, tried many things on the menu, and have loved every meal I've been served.

Google Maps Google Maps

The amazing food at Scarborough Fair is only the tip of the iceberg. Add the great meals to the gorgeous ambiance, and you can see why I think it's one of the best in the state.

Scarborough Fair Is A Romantic Dinner Go-To In New Jersey

The inside of this restaurant is so beautiful and charming, you would swear you're eating dinner in a blockbuster movie.

Get our free mobile app

If you haven't been to Scarborough Fair, please give it a try. It's at 1414 Meetinghouse Rd. in Sea Girt.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman